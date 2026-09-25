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Mondträume is finally back in action with their first new album in seven years. The Spanish band remains driven by Pikotto VondMond, now officially joined by vocalist Nicky Schulschenk (known from N-Frequency). Schulschenk took over from Damasius Venys three years ago and has already featured on the band’s recent EPs. This new album delivers 12 tracks, while the ‘Deluxe Edition’ includes a bonus disc with another 12 songs, comprising additional tracks, remixes, and collaborations.

Musically, Mondträume stays true to their infectious, danceable Future-Pop-driven sound. But can we still call it Future-Pop today? Is the genre due for a revival, or is this a kind of ‘Post-Future-Pop’ sound? Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter; the band simply does its own thing, resulting in a polished and complete-sounding album. Danceable rhythms underpin melodies that, devoid of excessive melancholy, come across as cheerful and uplifting. While there are occasional moody passages that provide some variation, the overall production is captivating. Here and there, you’ll notice subtle changes, such as harder, more EBM-oriented basslines, but this is simply part of the genre’s characteristic sound. Previously released tracks such as “Poisoned Love” and, especially, “Pictures Of You” remain fantastic songs that showcase Mondträume at their best. Replacing Damasius Venys was certainly a challenge, but there is clear chemistry between the new duo. Three tracks also feature female vocals by Madril.

As mentioned earlier, the bonus disc offers 12 additional tracks, although these aren’t necessarily among my personal favorites. The remixes are the real highlights here, featuring contributions from established remixers such as Rob Dust, while Code 64 and Beyond Border also provide some pleasant surprises. There is even a sort of tribute to Bruderschaft in the form of a remix of “Falling” that Mondträume created some time ago.

The ‘Deluxe Edition’ seems primarily aimed at the absolute die-hard fans, but the standard album will undoubtedly attract new listeners as well. Mondträume is back and continues to deliver high-quality Future-Pop. (Rating:8½).

Side-Line reported the 2CD announcement for “Mindgames” back in April.

Listen to “Pictures Of You”:

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/pictures-of-you-5" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Pictures Of You by Mondträume</a>

About Mondträume

Mondträume is a Spanish synth-pop/future-pop duo built around Pikotto Vond Mond. The project released the “The Unknown Path” EP on Alfa Matrix in 2022, followed by the “Heart Machine” EP in 2023 and the “Poisoned Love” single in 2024, before “Mindgames”.

Nicky Schulschenk, also known from N-Frequency, took over lead vocal duties from Damasius Venys and discussed the transition in a February 2025 Side-Line interview.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com