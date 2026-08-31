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Sixteen years in, Mondträume have a different singer, a double album and, for the first time, confirmed live dates. “Mind Games” came out on Alfa Matrix on 26 June 2026 as a 24-track 2CD, the Spanish synthpop project’s third album and its first full-length with Nicky Schulschenk on vocals. In this interview Pikotto talks about how the collaborations on the record doubled as an audition process, why a previously unreleased Bruderschaft remix ended up on it, and what the current line-up actually is. On that last point he corrects the record: Mondträume is a duo of himself and Schulschenk, with Madil Hardis and Ivan Derbenev friends and collaborators rather than members.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/mind-games-deluxe-edition" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mind Games (Deluxe Edition) by MONDTRÄUME</a>

Mondträume interview

Bernard: Mondträume turns 16 this year, and the lineup has changed almost completely since 2010 – Damasius Venys left for Mental Exile in 2020, Ivan Derbenev and Madil Hardis joined in 2022, and Nicky Schulschenk has fronted the band since “Heart Machine” in 2023. What’s the one thing about writing a Mondträume song that has never changed through all of that, and what’s changed the most?

Pikotto: First of all, I’d like to thank you for inviting me to take part in this interview. It’s quite amazing to think that 16 years have already passed!!!!!! Where has all that time gone?

Looking back, I think the one thing that has never changed is the passion and excitement I still feel when I create music. The melodies continue to move between melancholy and happiness, and I still have the same desire to make music that can touch people, make them feel something, and ultimately allow them to enjoy the journey through each song. That is something I don’t think will ever change.

In that sense, I don’t really feel that I have changed as an artist. I think the journey has simply taken a different direction. The road may have turned, but the essence remains the same: the way I approach composition, the emotions behind the melodies, and above all, the desire to keep creating.

The biggest difference is that today, those songs have a new voice. Nicky has brought a new dimension and a new identity to the music, but the heart of what I want to express through my compositions is still very much the same.

So perhaps the direction has changed, but the feeling that started this journey 16 years ago is still there. And as long as I continue to feel that excitement when I hear a melody come to life, I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Bernard: “Lovers, Sinners & Liars” took five years to finish because of health issues you were dealing with at the time. Did that experience change how you pace yourself as a songwriter, and did any of it shape how “Mind Games” came together?

Pikotto: Not at all. In fact, if anything had changed, I would say it has changed for the better. It feels almost like being given a second chance – a chance to climb out of a dark place and start believing again that things can get better.

When someone is struggling with their health or going through difficult circumstances in life, you can reach a point where you simply don’t feel like doing anything. Everything can suddenly seem as if it has come to an end. I think that is one of the biggest mistakes we make as human beings. Deep down, we know we should keep fighting and moving forward, but sometimes there is something inside us that blocks us and makes it incredibly difficult to take that next step. And unfortunately, no matter how much we want to fight it, it can be very hard to overcome.

With “Mind Games”, I knew from the very beginning that it was going to be a difficult journey. We had a new singer, a new musical direction, and a lot of things that were unfamiliar to us. That made me want to give everything I had to this album.

And looking at everything that has happened since its release – the reviews, the comments from listeners, and even the Spotify statistics, where we went from around 3,000 monthly listeners to more than 15,000 – I honestly feel that we have achieved something really special. We also spent several weeks at number two on the GEWC Top 15 as one of the best albums on the chart, which was an incredible feeling.

When you put all of that together and see the response that “Mind Games” has been receiving, I can honestly say that I’m extremely proud of what we have accomplished. I truly believe we have done a great job, and I’m very satisfied with the result.

And above all, I have to thank Nicky from the bottom of my heart for coming on board this journey, getting on this ship with me, and helping me make all of this possible. I honestly couldn’t be happier to have him alongside me for this new chapter of Mondträume.

Bernard: “Mind Games” runs to 24 tracks across two CDs. Why a double album rather than a shorter, tighter release, and how did you decide what made the final cut versus what got held back?

Pikotto: Well, this was something Seba from Alfa Matrix (I like to take this opportunity to send him a big hello from here) and I discussed

At first, I had the idea of releasing the albums separately: the third Mondträume album with the new official vocalist, and a second album that would be more like a “Pikotto & Friends” project… or something along those lines. Just one of those crazy ideas that occasionally goes through my head, haha!

But in the end, Seba and I decided to put everything together as a double CD, and honestly, I’m really happy with how it turned out. I think it was the right decision.

In fact, I designed the entire visual side of the booklet myself 🙂 So it was a very personal project for me, not only musically but visually as well.

As for what was left out, there are a couple of songs that never quite came together in my mind the way I wanted them to. And then there’s another one that, to be completely honest, I simply forgot to include! With so many things going through my head, I was bound to forget something at some point. I’m a disaster. And it’s actually a great remix by the […] Gerrit Thomas of the song “I Need You Now”.

So I promise that it won’t be forgotten forever – I’m planning to release it on a future EP dedicated to that song. I guess sometimes even the songs that don’t make it onto the album end up having a second life of their own.

Bernard: The album brings in guest vocalists from District 13, Neon Space Men, Color Theory, and Antilav. How did each of those collaborations happen, and did you write with a specific voice in mind before reaching out, or after?

Pikotto: Well, I actually used these collaborations as a way of searching for a new singer. During that period, I was trying to figure out what direction to take and how I could find the right voice for Mondträume.

One day, while talking to a great fan of ours, Alain (who is also a wonderful person) he suggested that I should try looking for a new vocalist through collaborations like these. In fact, he was the one who put me in contact with the singers involved. “Pictures of You” was born during that particular period of my life, while I was creating these songs and experimenting with different voices. But the moment I heard Nicky’s voice, the vocal melody, and the way his voice blended with the musical foundation I had created, I immediately fell in love with the combination.

At that moment, I already knew exactly who I wanted to become the new official voice of Mondträume. I made the proposal to him, and, well… you all know how the story ended. 🙂

So, to answer the second part of the question, yes – all of the musical foundations were created before I contacted the singers. The collaborations came afterwards, as part of the process of finding the voice that would ultimately lead Mondträume into this new chapter.

Bernard: The record also includes a previously unreleased Mondträume remix made for Bruderschaft. What’s the story behind that remix, and why put it on this album instead of releasing it on its own?

Pikotto: This is quite a delicate subject for me, and the first thing I would like to do is send a huge hug to the great Rexx, wherever he may be. I hope that he has finally found peace and is happy. As many of you will know, he sadly passed away after battling that terrible disease, cancer. It was a devastating loss for the music scene, and my deepest thoughts and strength go to his family and loved ones. I actually made this remix quite a long time ago, when Rexx contacted me and asked if I would like to take part in the project. I didn’t hesitate for a second.

Rexx and I were basically the only two people who had heard that remix for a very long time. He had nothing but praise for it, and his words really encouraged me and gave me a lot of motivation. Unfortunately, though, He never seemed to find the right moment to release it.

When I finished the third album, I contacted Rexx and asked for his permission to include the remix on the album. He kindly gave me his blessing, and for me, that was a huge honour.

Including it on the album means much more to me than simply adding another remix. It is my way of keeping his memory alive and making sure that, in some small way, Rexx will always have a place within our music and within the history of Mondträume. I will always be grateful to him for that.

Bernard: Nicky joined as vocalist on “Heart Machine” in December 2023. Two years and a full album later, is he still primarily a vocalist, or is he shaping arrangements and lyrics now too?

Pikotto: Nicky is mainly responsible for the vocals, and the lyrics come entirely from his own creativity and imagination. As I mentioned before, I’m extremely happy with him. I think he has an incredible voice, and it fits the synthpop style of Mondträume perfectly.

That said, there have been a few occasions when he has said to me, “Hey, what if you did the melody like this at this particular point?” And sometimes those little suggestions can actually lead us somewhere really interesting.

The truth is that working with him is both very easy and a lot of fun. We understand each other really well, and the creative process feels very natural between us. In a relatively short time, I think we’ve also developed a really strong friendship, which makes everything even more enjoyable. At the end of the day, when you can work with someone, create music together, have a laugh along the way, and genuinely enjoy the process, I think you’ve found something pretty special.

Bernard: Madil Hardis, who joined Mondträume in 2022, put out a solo charity EP called “Noel” that same year. How involved is he in Mondträume day to day now, and does the rest of the current lineup – him and Ivan Derbenev – have room for outside projects like that?

Pikotto: I have a very strong friendship with both of them. They are not official members of Mondträume. Mondträume is a duo consisting of Pikotto and Nicky.

It’s true that we did try to work together as a group for a while, but I eventually realised that it wasn’t really the direction I wanted to take Mondträume in. That doesn’t change the fact that I have a great friendship with both of them, and I’m very grateful for everything we have created together.

Madil has an absolutely spectacular voice, and I’m sure we will continue working together on future collaborations and features.

Bernard: Side-Line called Mondträume one of the strongholds of “the 3rd electropop wave” a few years back, and ranked your debut among the best synthpop albums of the last four decades. Sixteen years in, does that kind of legacy talk change how you approach a new record, or do you try to ignore it?

Pikotto: For me, that was a huge honour. Being mentioned among some of the great albums with my very first album… just imagine! It was something truly incredible and something I will always be grateful for.

But honestly, it doesn’t influence me when I’m creating new music. Of course, whenever I’m asked about Mondträume, I’m very happy to mention those achievements, but they are not something I think about when I sit down to compose a new album.

What I always try to do is make every new song something special for the people who listen to us and, above all, make them feel something. That is actually my biggest concern – not whether an album will be considered one of the best, but whether I will manage to create something that connects emotionally with the listener.

That is what really matters to me. And, so far, I think I’m achieving it.

If, in the future, another Mondträume album is once again considered one of the best albums, I will obviously be incredibly grateful and very happy about it, and I certainly hope it happens. But, as I said, it’s not something I’m constantly looking out for or worrying about.

I simply want to keep making music that makes people feel something. Everything else is a wonderful bonus.

Bernard: You’ve kept an unmistakable 80s touch since day one. With 24 new tracks on “Mind Games,” was there ever a temptation to push further away from that reference point, or does the project only really work within it?

Pikotto: I really love the music of the 80s, and I think that definitely comes through in my compositions. But it’s not really a question of whether I want to move away from that sound or not. When I sit down to compose, I simply let my hands and my mind do what they naturally want to do.

The melodies that come to me often have that unmistakable 80s feeling, and I feel very comfortable working that way. It’s simply part of who I am as a composer and the musical language I’ve developed over the years.

Maybe at some point the musical direction will change a little, who knows? But somehow, whenever I try to move too far away from it, my mind seems to travel straight back to the 80s because that’s where it feels most at home. Hahaha!

I guess you can take the composer out of the 80s, but you can’t take the 80s out of the composer!

Bernard: “Poisoned Love” was included on Side-Line’s “United 2 – The Odin Files” compilation for Ukraine this July. What made you say yes to that specific compilation, and would Mondträume take part in benefit releases like it again?

Pikotto: I believe that compilations like these, created to support a meaningful cause (whether it’s helping those affected by war, fighting diseases, or raising awareness for important issues) are always worth supporting.

Being able to contribute, even in a small way, is something I feel is very important. We all have the opportunity to make a difference, no matter how big or small our contribution may be, and I think we should all do our part whenever we can.

Music has always had the power to bring people together, inspire solidarity, and support those who need it most. If a song, an album, or a compilation can help achieve that, then I’m more than happy to be involved.

And that also answers your second question: yes, absolutely. I will continue to participate in these kinds of projects whenever I have the opportunity. Supporting a good cause through music is something I will always be proud to do.

Bernard: What’s next for Mondträume after “Mind Games” – live shows, a new lineup configuration, or time off before the next release?

Pikotto: I hope the future has great things in store for us. As I mentioned earlier, the official Mondträume line-up is the one featured on this album: Nicky will be the voice at the front, while I will continue to focus on the music and production side.

One of our main goals for 2027 is to start bringing Mondträume to the stage. In fact, we already have two shows confirmed: February 27th in Leeds (UK) and March 6th in Madrid. We are also very close to finalising another show in Mexico, and hopefully many more opportunities will follow.

I’m also pleased to announce that we have recently signed a non-exclusive agreement with Dark Entries Spain, and our management will be handled by Barbara Banu. If anyone is interested in booking Mondträume, they are welcome to contact Barbara through her social media channels, or they can reach out to me directly. It would be a genuine pleasure for us to bring our live show to as many places as possible and connect with audiences around the world.

And as for free time… I think I’ve already had more than enough of that! Now it’s time to get moving, work hard, and give it everything we’ve got. We have a lot of exciting plans ahead, and I can’t wait to see where this new chapter takes us. Hahaha!

To wrap things up, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Bernard for giving us the opportunity to do this interview. It has been a real pleasure to share our thoughts and experiences with you.

As always, it is a genuine pleasure have this kind of one-to-one conversation with Side-Line. Thank you for your interest in Mondträume, for your support over the years, and for helping us share our music with your readers.

We truly appreciate it. Pikotto.

About Mondträume

Mondträume is a synthpop project formed in 2010 and based in Spain, built around producer and composer Pikotto. Damasius Venys sang on the early records before leaving in 2020 for Mental Exile. Ivan Derbenev and Madil Hardis worked with the project from 2022, and Nicky Schulschenk took over vocals with the “Heart Machine” EP in December 2023. The line-up is now a duo of Pikotto and Schulschenk.

The project has released through Alfa Matrix since its debut, which Side-Line placed among the strongest synthpop albums of the past four decades, and followed with “Lovers, Sinners & Liars”, a record that took five years to complete. The single “Poisoned Love” arrived in December 2024 and was expanded into a digital EP in February 2025, alongside a previous Side-Line interview. The track was later included on Side-Line’s Ukraine charity compilation “United 2 – The Odin Files” in July 2026.

Alfa Matrix announced “Mind Games” in April 2026 and released it on 26 June. The 24 tracks split between new songs and remixes, with guest vocals from Madil Hardis on “Immortal”, “Day After Day” and “Whole”, District 13 on “I Tried So Hard” and “Please Don’t Cry”, Neon Space Men on “Heart”, Color Theory on “Better Off” and Antilav on “Falling Snow” and “Something”. The remix side carries reworkings by Code 64, Final Selection, Rob Dust, Beyond Border and Neon Space Men, plus the Mondträume remix of Bruderschaft’s “Falling”. The Leeds and Madrid dates in early 2027 will be the project’s first live shows.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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