With their melancholic synth melodies and pulsating beats, Mondträume has cemented itself as a key name in the modern synth-pop scene. After a period of transformation, the band returns stronger than ever with their latest single, “Poisoned Love“—a track that perfectly blends their signature 80s-inspired sound with the powerful voice of new vocalist Nicky. As they prepare for the release of their new album, “Mind Games”, we spoke with the band’s mastermind, Pikotto, about their creative evolution, lineup changes, and what fans can expect from the upcoming record.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/poisoned-love-ep">Poisoned Love EP by MONDTRÄUME</a>

SL. Your latest single, Poisoned Love, is a synth-pop anthem with a strong 80s spirit. What inspired the track, and how does it set the tone for your upcoming album, Mind Games?

P. I’ve always been drawn to the 80s sound—many of my compositions have a touch of it, like Echoes of the Past and Plastic Girl. That era left a lasting impact on me because I grew up with it. With Poisoned Love, I wanted to go even further, crafting a track with classic 80s elements: rich vocal harmonies, mid-tempo drums, and a melancholic yet uplifting vibe that makes people feel good. Another key element is Mondträume’s new voice, Nicky. He has the perfect tone for this music, and together, we’ve found an ideal combination.

SL. I can only agree! The band has undergone some major lineup changes, with Nicky joining as the new vocalist. How has this shift influenced Mondträume’s sound and creative direction?

P. As I mentioned, Nicky has an incredible voice for this style. We’ve been working on several songs, and his voice constantly inspires me to create new melodies and arrangements. I’m honestly very happy and grateful to have him as a creative partner.

SL. The animated video for Poisoned Love by Alain de Grox adds a stunning visual dimension to the song. Can you tell us more about the concept behind it and your approach to music videos?

P. Alain de Grox isn’t just a fantastic artist—he’s also a great friend. He’s always helping us with stunning videos, and his contribution is invaluable. His ideas bring the lyrics to life visually, and all the credit for the video concept goes to him. I take this opportunity to send him a big hug! (laughs)

SL. The EP includes a remix of Pictures of You by CUBIC, adding an electro-techno twist to your sound. Do you see remixes as an essential part of your releases?

P. I wouldn’t say they’re essential, but they’re definitely valuable. It’s always exciting to hear how other artists reinterpret our music in their own style. It brings a fresh perspective and adds another layer of creativity to the songs.

SL. With Mind Games on the horizon, what can fans expect from the full album? Will it follow the path of Poisoned Love, or are there surprises in store?

P. Above all, I hope people enjoy the album—it’s designed to make you feel something. Some tracks will make you dance, others might bring tears to your eyes. The lyrics will make you reflect on life, but most importantly, the album is meant to be an experience. Musically, it’s diverse, but that unmistakable 80s touch will definitely be present.

