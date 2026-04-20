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Spanish synth-pop act Mondträume will release the 2CD album “Mind Games” on June 26, 2026 via Alfa Matrix. The physical edition is available now for pre-order via the Alfa Matrix store, while Bandcamp has the digital “Mind Games (Deluxe Edition)” up for pre-order with four tracks available immediately.

The 24-track album is a transition point for founder Pikotto, born José Ignacio Castaño Marquínez, after the departure of original singer Damasius Venys. Besides the new frontman Nicky Schulschenk of N-Frequency, the album includes vocal collaborations with District 13, Neon Space Men, Color Theory and Antilav, plus a previously unreleased Mondträume remix created for Bruderschaft.

Musically the album keeps that unmistakable 80s touch Mondträume became known for and features a string of floor bangers.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/mind-games-deluxe-edition" rel="noopener">Mind Games (Deluxe Edition) by MONDTRÄUME</a>

The album was preceded by a few EPs. The 2022 EP “The Unknown Path” marked the lineup reset, “Heart Machine” followed in December 2023 with Nicky on vocals, and “Poisoned Love” arrived in December 2024 as another preview of the album.

About Mondträume

Mondträume is a Spanish synth-pop project founded in 2010 by producer Pikotto VondMond. Pikotto first worked with different vocalists and placed “Life Is Short” on the compilation “Extreme Sündenfall Vol. 10” before Damasius Venys joined in late 2011.

The project moved quickly into the Alfa Matrix orbit. “Life Is Short” was released in 2013, followed by the debut album “Empty” on April 26, 2014. The EP “Free” followed on November 4, 2016, and the second full-length album “Lovers, Sinners & Liars” arrived on June 28, 2019 preceded by the earlier “Still Beating” and “Free” singles.

The lineup changed again in 2022 when Venys left the band and Ivan Derbenev of Antilav and Himmash plus vocalist Madil Hardis entered.

By December 2023, Nicky Schulschenk of N-Frequency had become Mondträume’s vocalist debuting with “Heart Machine”. “Poisoned Love” followed in December 2024, and “Mind Games” is now the project’s upcoming third full-length album.

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