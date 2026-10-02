EBM project Miss Construction releases ‘This Is Crap’ on 27 November 2026 via Out Of Line Music, bundled with a 2008 reissue of ‘Kunstprodukt.’

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Miss Construction returns with “This Is Crap”, a new EBM and industrial-electro album that pairs eleven new tracks with a reissue of the project’s 2008 debut. Out 27 November 2026 on Out Of Line as a 2CD digipak, it follows “Boys & Ladies”, the sixth single, released 30 September.

Disc one holds the eleven new tracks:

This Is Crap (Intro) 6666 Heiß Hate Spiel Mit Mir Back Again F.M.P. Boys & Ladies This Is War Bully Du

<a href="https://missconstruction.bandcamp.com/album/this-is-crap" target="_blank" rel="noopener">This Is Crap by Miss Construction</a>

Disc two reissues “Kunstprodukt,” Miss Construction’s debut album, originally released 28 April 2008 on Fear Section. It adds two archival remixes to the original sixteen tracks: the title track remixed by Gintronic, and “Electro Beast” remixed by Dolls Of Pain.

“Boys & Ladies” arrived as an official video through Out Of Line Music’s YouTube channel on 30 September, embedded below.

Miss Construction’s road back to ‘This Is Crap’

“Boys & Ladies” caps a run of five singles that marked Miss Construction’s return: “Spiel Mit Mir” in October 2025, “Back Again” in December 2025, then “Heiß,” “Hate” and “F.M.P.” through 2026. “This Is Crap” is available to pre-order now through the Out Of Line shop and on Bandcamp.

About Miss Construction

Miss Construction began in 2008 as a side project of Chris Pohl, who had fronted Blutengel since 1996. Pohl brought in Gordon Mocznay as co-vocalist, and the pair debuted the project at Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig that year. Its opening statement was a cover of Terminal Choice’s “Totes Fleisch,” placed on the debut album “Kunstprodukt,” released 28 April 2008 on Fear Section, an Out Of Line sublabel.

Pohl and Mocznay followed it with “United Trash – The Z Files” in November 2013. Between full-lengths, Miss Construction contributed remixes to Blutengel and Dance Or Die compilations between 2009 and 2011, including the “Awake The Machines” and “Industrial For The Masses” series, before the project went quiet for twelve years.

Pohl revived Miss Construction in 2025. “Spiel Mit Mir” opened the comeback that October, “Back Again” followed in December, and “Heiß,” “Hate,” “F.M.P.” and “Boys & Ladies” continued it through 2026. “This Is Crap” closes that run of singles and gives “Kunstprodukt” its first reissue.

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