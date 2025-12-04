Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Berlin-based EBM / industrial-electro project Miss Construction return with the new single “Back Again” on Out Of Line Music. The track follows October’s comeback single “Spiel mit mir”, which ended a twelve-year pause after the 2013 album “United Trash – The Z Files”.

“Back Again” appears as a standalone digital single and continues Chris Pohl’s revival of the project he first launched in 2008.

Apparently the project was revived when back catalogue tracks started to get traction again on streaming services and social media, which prompted Pohl to reactivate the project and introduce new material.

About Miss Construction

Miss Construction is a German electronic music project from Berlin, formed in 2008 by vocalist, programmer and lyricist Chris Pohl, who is also known for Blutengel, Terminal Choice, Tumor and She Hates Emotions. The line-up includes Pohl and Gordon Mocznay, who share vocal and programming duties.

The project debuted in 2008 with a cover of Terminal Choice’s “Totes Fleisch”, followed by the first album “Kunstprodukt”, released in April 2008 on Fear Section, an Out Of Line-related imprint. Miss Construction played their first shows around the release, including an appearance at Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2008 in Leipzig.

In November 2013, Miss Construction issued the second full-length “United Trash – The Z Files” on Fear Section / Out Of Line, again offering a mix of EBM, industrial patterns and club-oriented electro.

The project went quiet around 2015 while Pohl focused on Blutengel and newer projects like She Hates Emotions. He also did a guest appearance on Helalyn Flowers’ EP “Beware Of Light“.

Miss Construction resumed activity in 2025, with “Spiel mit mir” released as a digital single via Out Of Line on 10 October 2025, marking the end of a twelve-year release gap since “United Trash – The Z Files”. The follow-up single “Back Again” is out now.

