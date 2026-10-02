Assemblage 23 releases ‘Believe (INHALT Remix)’ single

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Assemblage 23 releases “Believe (INHALT Remix)” on 2 October 2026 via Metropolis Records. The single reworks “Believe”, the opening track from Tom Shear’s tenth Assemblage 23 album “Null”, released in November 2025.

The remix comes from US producer Matia Simovich, who records as INHALT. “In INHALT’s expert hands, this song has been transformed. It has one foot on the mid-’80s dancefloor and the other planted firmly in the future,” Shear says of the rework.

<a href="https://assemblage23.bandcamp.com/album/believe-inhalt-remix" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Believe (INHALT Remix) by Assemblage 23</a>

“Believe” first appeared on “Null”, which Shear promoted with a UK tour ahead of its release and a run of sold-out shows in Germany. He returns to Europe this October for further dates in Germany and Sweden, several of which are already sold out. “‘Believe’ is about a hope for better things, even with the state of the world as it is today,” Shear said when the song first came out. “We are responsible for making the kind of world we live in. In the face of bad times, sometimes the most subversive thing you can do is to have hope.”

Assemblage 23 live dates, October 2026

20 October – Karlsruhe, Die Stadtmitte (Germany)

21 October – Oberhausen, Kulttempel (Germany)

22 October – Hamburg, Indra Musikclub (Germany)

23 October – Jönköping, SekktorF (Sweden) – sold out

24 October – Hannover, Subkultur (Germany) – sold out

Remaining tickets are available through the Assemblage 23 website.

About Assemblage 23

Assemblage 23 is the recording name of US producer and songwriter Tom Shear, active since the late 1990s. His debut album “Contempt” placed him at the front of the electro-industrial and Future Pop scene that took hold on underground dancefloors at the turn of the millennium. Side-Line interviewed Shear about his long career and songwriting process.

“Null”, Shear’s tenth album as Assemblage 23, was announced for Metropolis Records and released on 7 November 2025, led by the single “Tolerate”. Shear’s lyrics have long dealt directly with difficult personal subjects, including suicide and depression, a directness that has built him a following that keeps him touring regularly. “Believe (INHALT Remix)”, out 2 October 2026, pairs the “Null” opener with a rework by Matia Simovich (INHALT) ahead of Assemblage 23’s latest run of European dates.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com