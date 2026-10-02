Novena Senda release the single and video “A la deriva”, the first preview of the Barcelona darkwave and rock band’s second album.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Novena Senda releases the single and music video “A la deriva”, the first preview of the Barcelona band’s second album. The song moves between darkwave and the Spanish-language rock of Héroes del Silencio, wrapped in an atmosphere the band ties to the 1980s and 1990s.

“A la deriva” deals with exhaustion and the feeling of being lost. It follows Novena Senda’s 2022 debut album “Laberinto de Voces”, the record that established the band’s sound between darkwave and Spanish-language rock, with echoes of Depeche Mode and Héroes del Silencio.

About Novena Senda

The band formed in Barcelona in 2017, with Lorenzo Ferrer, Edu Migueles and David Arroyo making up the band. Their 2022 debut album “Laberinto de Voces” set out the sound they have built on since: darkwave merged with Spanish-language rock, carrying an atmosphere that nods to Depeche Mode and Héroes del Silencio. “A la deriva”, released in 2026, is the first single from the follow-up to that debut, with the rest of the album still to come.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com