October 2, 2026

Novena Senda releases ‘A la deriva’, first preview of second album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 2, 2026

Novena Senda release the single and video “A la deriva”, the first preview of the Barcelona darkwave and rock band’s second album.

Novena Senda releases 'A la deriva', first preview of second album
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Novena Senda releases the single and music video “A la deriva”, the first preview of the Barcelona band’s second album. The song moves between darkwave and the Spanish-language rock of Héroes del Silencio, wrapped in an atmosphere the band ties to the 1980s and 1990s.

“A la deriva” deals with exhaustion and the feeling of being lost. It follows Novena Senda’s 2022 debut album “Laberinto de Voces”, the record that established the band’s sound between darkwave and Spanish-language rock, with echoes of Depeche Mode and Héroes del Silencio.

About Novena Senda

The band formed in Barcelona in 2017, with Lorenzo Ferrer, Edu Migueles and David Arroyo making up the band. Their 2022 debut album “Laberinto de Voces” set out the sound they have built on since: darkwave merged with Spanish-language rock, carrying an atmosphere that nods to Depeche Mode and Héroes del Silencio. “A la deriva”, released in 2026, is the first single from the follow-up to that debut, with the rest of the album still to come.

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