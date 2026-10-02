Dallas darkwave act Sevit releases “Requiem,” a long-shelved album written as the follow-up to 2021’s “On The Edge Of A Darker Place,” out now on Bandcamp.

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Sevit released “Requiem”, a darkwave album the Dallas-area duo wrote as the follow-up to 2021’s “On The Edge Of A Darker Place,” on 1 October 2026. The nine-track record sat unfinished for years, surfacing only after a self-titled Sevit album filled the gap in 2024.

“Requiem” runs nine tracks:

Ode To A Requiem Beyond My Control Escape Dreamland In So Many Words It Must Be Berlin Until Sundown The Happy Crowd The Walls Are Closing In (Original Version) Requiem

<a href="https://sevitband.bandcamp.com/album/requiem" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Requiem by Sevit</a>

Sevit have not detailed why the record was set aside, but the band summed up the gap in one line: “Maybe some records simply have to wait until the people who created them finally catch up with them.”

Sevit’s ‘Requiem’ follows ‘On The Edge Of A Darker Place’

“Requiem” is out now on Bandcamp as a digital release.

About Sevit

Jackie Legos (vocals, guitar) and Cam B. (synths, programming) write and record Sevit from the Dallas, Texas area, where the duo formed in 2020 after both had played in earlier North Texas bands, including At Night and Pleasure Crisis. They issued the “A Darker Place” EP that same year and signed to Peru’s InClub Records that October.

Sevit’s debut album, “On The Edge Of A Darker Place,” arrived in September 2021: thirteen tracks that draw on The Cure, Joy Division, Bauhaus and Siouxsie & The Banshees, played live by a five-piece band built around the Legos and Cam B. core. Jackie Legos has described the band’s lyrics as rooted in “poetry, and things that might have directly and indirectly crossed my path in life.”

The duo wrote “Requiem” as that album’s direct sequel, then set it aside. A self-titled album filled the gap in 2024. “Requiem” finally surfaces, closing a chapter the band had otherwise left open.

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