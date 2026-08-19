Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo released the video for “The Greatest Delight”, third single from “Psychedelia in White”, out 4 September 2026 on Mute.

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Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo released the video for “The Greatest Delight” on 18 August 2026, the third single from their album “Psychedelia in White”. Mute Records issues the record on 4 September 2026 on limited white vinyl, CD and digital. It is the pair’s third album together, after 2023’s “Phantasmagoria in Blue” and the covers set “Golden Mirrors (The Uncovered Sessions Vol. 1)”.

Acevedo described the track as a close reflection of how she writes: she hears the music first and passes the melody to Harvey to build around. The Mexican vocalist credits her Australian bandmate’s finger-picked acoustic guitar with taking the song where she wanted it to go.

“He captured exactly the feeling I wanted […] A match made in heaven for the concept,” she said of the arrangement, which sets the song’s subject, a lover from another dimension, against that guitar figure.

Acevedo directed the video, which Matthew Ellery shot at Bar Open. Hannah Tullberg, Henry Hugo, Amber Schmidt, Keyo Rose and Roy Darby appear in it.

What is on ‘Psychedelia in White’

The album runs ten tracks: “The Elephants”, “Dream of Serpents”, “Perfect Storm”, “Song for Aurora”, “Medusa’s Moan”, “The Greatest Delight”, “Slow-Motion-Movie-Star”, “Bride of the Sea”, “Atlantis” and the title track. The duo recorded it mainly in Australia; Alain Johannes, formerly of Queens of the Stone Age, mixed it in Chile. Violinists Lizzy Welsh and Bronwyn Henderson play on the record, with Biddy Connor on viola.

<a href="https://mickharvey1.bandcamp.com/album/psychedelia-in-white" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Psychedelia in White by Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo</a>

“Perfect Storm” and “Song for Aurora” preceded the new single. Side-Line covered the second of those in Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo share video for ‘Song for Aurora’ in July. Pre-orders are open on Bandcamp and through the Mute webstore.

The duo support Mercury Rev between 14 and 26 October 2026, then play their own headline dates from 27 October to 4 November.

Supporting Mercury Rev:

14 October 2026 – Vicar Street, Dublin (Ireland)

15 October 2026 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow (UK)

16 October 2026 – O2 Ritz, Manchester (UK)

17 October 2026 – Hackney Church, London (UK)

19 October 2026 – TivoliVredenburg Pandora Hall, Utrecht (Netherlands)

20 October 2026 – Cultuurcentrum Hasselt, Hasselt (Belgium)

21 October 2026 – Stadsschouwburg Leuven, Leuven (Belgium)

22 October 2026 – Le Trianon, Paris (France)

24 October 2026 – Stadsschouwburg Brugge, Bruges (Belgium)

26 October 2026 – DR Koncerthuset Studie 2, Copenhagen (Denmark)

Headline dates:

27 October 2026 – Kulturkvarteret, Kristianstad (Sweden)

28 October 2026 – Medley, Malmö (Sweden)

29 October 2026 – Debaser Nova, Stockholm (Sweden)

30 October 2026 – Dokkuset, Trondheim (Norway)

31 October 2026 – MIR, Oslo (Norway)

2 November 2026 – URO Haugar, Tønsberg (Norway)

3 November 2026 – Lille Ole Bull, Bergen (Norway)

4 November 2026 – The 100 Club, London (UK)

About Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo

Mick Harvey co-founded The Boys Next Door in Melbourne in the late 1970s, which became The Birthday Party and then Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, where he stayed until 2009. He was also a member of Crime & the City Solution, whose catalogue Mute reissued across 2023 and 2024, and has released a long run of solo records for Mute, including four albums of Serge Gainsbourg translations and, in 2024, “Five Ways to Say Goodbye”, his first solo album in more than a decade.

Amanda Acevedo is a Mexican singer who met Harvey in Mexico City while he was touring with PJ Harvey. The collaboration proper began in 2021. Their first album, “Phantasmagoria in Blue”, was announced in March 2023 and Side-Line reported on it in Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo announce collaborative album ‘Phantasmagoria in blue’. Two months later the duo issued a version of Pat Benatar’s “Love is a Battlefield”, covered in Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo share their take on Pat Benatar’s ‘Love is a Battlefield’. A covers set, “Golden Mirrors (The Uncovered Sessions Vol. 1)”, followed in 2025. “Psychedelia in White” returns Amanda Acevedo and Mick Harvey to original material.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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