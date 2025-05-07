Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Goth rock act Metamorph has released the new track “Dance of a 1000 Miracles” via Distortion Productions and Metropolis Records. The song appears on the seventh volume of the “Electronic Saviors” compilation series, released on May 6, 2025.

Featuring vocals by Margot Day and Chris Hall of Stabbing Westward, the song blends gothic atmospheres with industrial elements. Day wrote the track and performs vocals and flute. She describes the duet as moving “through lifetimes of love and loss,” evoking past lives, healing, and transformation adding that “healing sweet wounds is a sacred rite.”

The track is accompanied by a video directed by Day and longtime collaborator Kurtis Knight.

About Metamorph

Metamorph was founded by Margot Day in 2016 following a personal healing experience. Based in the United States, the project blends gothic, industrial, and darkwave influences. Day, originally from New York, was active in the 1980s NYC goth scene, fronting The Plague alongside drummers Nick Ferrell (Spahn Ranch) and Damian (Misfits). Her earlier projects include Slow Walk 13, with Adam Yauch (Beastie Boys), and Sacred, with Joey Smur Kryzwonski (Motograter).

Since 2016, Metamorph has released multiple albums and singles, including the full-length “HEX” (March 8, 2024, Distortion Productions), followed by a 2024 Stabbing Westward remix. Other 2024–2025 singles include “Cauldron Bubble Pop”, “Rock the Shadows Roll the Moon”, “Hiss Kiss” (January 2025), and “Crown Of Shattered Glass” (April 2025). The band has committed to releasing a new single every six weeks throughout 2025, culminating in a new album in fall.

Metamorph’s current lineup includes Margot Day and Kurtis Knight, who also contributes synths, backup vocals, and visual direction.

