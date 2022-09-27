Goth pop act Metamorph launches full-length album ‘Kiss Of The Witch’
Goth rock pop acts Metamorph reveals its latest full-length album “Kiss Of The Witch”. Metamorph…
Goth rock pop acts Metamorph reveals its latest full-length album “Kiss Of The Witch”. Metamorph is Margot Day and her daughter Julifer Day. Included on the album is also a remake of “Empress”, a song by the 80s goth band The Plague. The legendary New York band was once fronted by Margot Day.
“Kiss Of The Witch” was written by Margot Day and produced by Cleopatra Recording artist Erik Gustafson of Adoration Destroyed. Remixes were delivered by Spankthenun (Bandcamp version) and Xris SMack! (Mindswerve). The album is available now on all digital platforms including Bandcamp.
Below is the “Kiss of the Witch” music video including a cameo by author Sali Crow. It was filmed by Victoria Zolnoski and edited by Erik Gustafson cinematography.
Here’s the full album.
