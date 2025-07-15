Metamorph releases ‘Harlot’ EP on Distortion Productions

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Goth pop-rock project Metamorph has released a new EP titled “Harlot” on Distortion Productions, it was released to coincide with the Summer Solstice. The six-track release is available as a digital download and streaming across major platforms including Spotify and Bandcamp.

The “Harlot” EP features the original title track alongside a Metamorph Dance Mix, an instrumental version, and three remixes by Spankthenun, IIOIOIOII, and Allie Frost. Produced by Erik Gustafson, the EP continues Metamorph’s ritualistic approach to releasing music in alignment with the Wheel of the Year.

Vocalist and flutist Margot Day says: “Dance, Harlot, rebel, whore… It’s my body, my fire, my flame.”

Below is the full EP available on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://margotday.bandcamp.com/album/harlot" rel="noopener">Harlot by Metamorph (Margot Day)</a>

The release follows the 2024 album “Hex”, issued on March 8 via Distortion Productions. That album included singles such as “Cauldron Bubble Pop”, “Rock the Shadows Roll the Moon”, and a remix of the title track by Stabbing Westward. A video and single for “Hiss Kiss” appeared in January 2025.

Most recently, the project contributed “Dance of a 1000 Miracles” to the compilation “Electronic Saviors 7“, released on May 2, 2025 by Metropolis and Distortion Productions.

The group is preparing to release one new single every six weeks throughout 2025, culminating in a new full-length album titled “Haunted Hearts” later this year.

About Metamorph

The band was founded in 2016 by Margot Day following a personal healing experience. A native New Yorker and former member of the 1980s gothic band the Plague, Day’s early collaborators included Nick Ferrell (Spahn Ranch), Damian (Misfits), and Adam Yauch (Beastie Boys) in her first band, Slow Walk 13. She later formed Sacred with Joey Smur Kryzwonski (Motograter).

In Metamorph, Day works alongside Kurtis Knight, who contributes dark synth, backing vocals, and production elements. The duo’s music blends goth, pop, and electronic styles with mystical and seasonal themes.

Since its formation, Metamorph has performed in the U.S., Canada, Costa Rica, and Guatemala.

Margot Day’s discography includes multiple albums, EPs, and singles under both Metamorph and her earlier band the Plague, whose 1986 album “Naraka” is considered a landmark of the NYC goth scene.

