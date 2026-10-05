October 5, 2026

Raveiac launches with ‘Rave-Punk Rituals Vol. 1’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 5, 2026

Turkish project Raveiac released the rave-punk compilation “Rave-Punk Rituals Vol. 1” on SoundCloud on 2 October 2026, part of an eight-track debut catalog.

Raveiac performing at a rave, press photo
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Raveiac, a new rave-punk project from Turkey, released the compilation “Rave-Punk Rituals Vol. 1” on SoundCloud on 2 October 2026. The five-track set gathers “Backstall,” “Sweat & Slit,” “Rust & Strobe,” “Concrete Fever” and “Swallow the Noise,” tagged as techno on the platform.

The compilation is part of a wider opening catalog. Raveiac released five tracks on 2 October: “Concrete Fever,” “Bite the Wire,” “Just One More,” “Swallow the Noise” and “I Feed It.” Two more, “Rust & Strobe” and “Sweat & Slit,” followed on 3 October, and “Backstall” closed the run on 4 October, for eight tracks in three days. There is no Bandcamp page yet. The catalog streams exclusively through Raveiac’s SoundCloud profile.

Raveiac’s own description connects the project to “industrial rave, hard techno, breakbeat, EBM, gabber and digital hardcore,” through what it calls “a direct punk vocabulary: repeated commands, physical hooks and lyrics shaped by concrete rooms, surveillance, machinery, appetite and loss of control.” The project’s SoundCloud bio reads in full: “Rave-punk from Turkey. Dirty industrial raves, broken breaks, and digital decay. Repost what hits. Push it deeper underground.”

‘Rust & Strobe’ and ‘Swallow the Noise’

Raveiac singled out two tracks from the set for press attention. “Rust & Strobe” opens on metallic percussion and broken drums and closes on what the project calls “an acid-charged chorus.” “Swallow the Noise” is described as a faster industrial-rave track carried by a chanted vocal line and distorted production.

Raveiac also presents a visual identity drawn from photocopied zines, neon imagery, torn paper, halftone noise and analog damage.

About Raveiac

Raveiac launched in October 2026 as an independent rave-punk project from Turkey. Between 2 and 4 October 2026, the project released eight tracks on SoundCloud: “Concrete Fever,” “Bite the Wire,” “Just One More,” “Swallow the Noise” and “I Feed It” on 2 October, “Rust & Strobe” and “Sweat & Slit” on 3 October, and “Backstall” on 4 October. Five of those tracks, “Backstall,” “Sweat & Slit,” “Rust & Strobe,” “Concrete Fever” and “Swallow the Noise,” make up the compilation “Rave-Punk Rituals Vol. 1”.

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