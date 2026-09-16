Mesh announce online Q&A ahead of ‘unusual release’

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Mesh will host a live online Q&A titled “An Hour With Mesh” on 22 September 2026, previewing new material and further details of what the British electronic duo describe as an “unusual release”. Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn will take part in the one-hour Zoom session, which also allows fans to submit their own questions in advance.

The Q&A is scheduled for 19:00 BST / 20:00 CET on 22 September, with registration open via mesh.co.uk/qa. The session will give an early listen to new music alongside an explanation of the concept behind the upcoming release, though Mesh have not yet detailed what format or title it will take.

The duo spent much of 2026 touring behind the album “The Truth Doesn’t Matter”, released on Dependent Records and preceded by the singles “Exile”, “Hey Stranger” and “This World”. The band’s own description of the newly teased material as “unusual” sets it apart from that album cycle, though no release date has been confirmed for it.

About Mesh

Mesh are the British electronic duo of vocalist Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn, active since the mid-1990s and among the longer-running acts in the UK electropop and synth-driven alternative scene. The band’s catalogue includes the 1999 debut “The Point at Which It Falls Apart”, reissued in a 25th-anniversary edition in 2024, through to 2026’s “The Truth Doesn’t Matter” on Dependent Records. Hockings also records as Blackcarburning, releasing the album “Watching Sleepers” and the EP “Divide Us” alongside his work in the band.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them