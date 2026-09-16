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On October 2, 2026, Arsine Tibé releases the instrumental EP “The Lounge Noire Sessions (Episode III)”. The German project is the solo work of Manfred Thomaser, known from the synthpop duo !Distain, and the new EP continues the Lounge Noire Sessions series that began earlier in 2026.

‘The Lounge Noire Sessions (Episode III)’ continues the series

“The Lounge Noire Sessions (Episode III)” follows “The Lounge Noire Sessions (Episode I)” and “The Lounge Noire Sessions (Episode II)”, which Arsine Tibé released on June 19, 2026. Unlike “Reclaimed”, the concept mini-album Thomaser released in August 2026 with vocalist Suzanne Letting, Episode III returns to the instrumental format of the first two Lounge Noire Sessions EPs. No streaming or purchase links for the EP have gone live yet ahead of the October 2 release date.

About Arsine Tibé

Arsine Tibé is the Lounge Noire and electronic pop solo project of Manfred Thomaser, based in Munich, Germany. Thomaser describes the project’s sound as drawing on lounge, soundtrack, ambient, new wave, electro and pop elements. He is best known as one half of !Distain, the German synthpop duo he shares with Alexander Braun, and has also worked on the projects Demokratie and The Independent Seasons.

Side-Line first covered Arsine Tibé in February 2016, when Thomaser launched a mini-album under the project name, led by the track “Obligation”. The Arsine Tibé discography grew through releases such as “We Came To Fail”, “Good Evening, The Mountain Said” and “The Copy”, issued through the area db imprint, alongside collaborations with Suzanne Letting including “Beyond the Point (feat. Suzanne Letting)”.

In 2026 Thomaser opened the Lounge Noire Sessions series with “The Lounge Noire Sessions (Episode I)”, followed by “The Lounge Noire Sessions (Episode II)” on June 19. Arsine Tibé and Letting then released the four-track concept mini-album “Reclaimed” on August 7, 2026, with proceeds tied to a Refuge fundraiser. “The Lounge Noire Sessions (Episode III)”, out October 2, 2026, continues the instrumental EP series alongside that ongoing collaborative work.

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