Soft Cell released their album “Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret,” featuring “Tainted Love,” through Some Bizzare on 27 November 1981. The album turns 45 this year.

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English synth-pop duo Soft Cell released their debut studio album, “Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret,” through Some Bizzare Records on 27 November 1981. Mike Thorne produced the record. “Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret” turns 45 this year.

Marc Almond and David Ball recorded the album at Mediasound in New York and at Advision and Camden Cell studios in London. Don Wershba engineered most of the sessions; Paul Hardiman engineered “Tainted Love,” the duo’s cover of Ed Cobb’s 1964 Gloria Jones original, which reached number one in multiple countries and became the album’s best-known single. Harvey Goldberg mixed the record. Almond sang lead vocals; Ball played synthesisers and other electronics. Saxophonist David Tofani and the backing-vocal group Vicious Pink Phenomena both guest on the album, which went on to platinum certification in the UK.

The 10-track album runs as follows:

“Frustration” “Tainted Love” “Seedy Films” “Youth” “Sex Dwarf” “Entertain Me” “Chips on My Shoulder” “Bedsitter” “Secret Life” “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye”

“Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret” streams on Spotify.

About Soft Cell

Marc Almond and David Ball met while studying fine art at Leeds Polytechnic in 1977 and formed Soft Cell in Leeds the following year. The duo signed to Some Bizzare Records, run by Stevo Pearce, and released “Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret” in November 1981. “Tainted Love” carried the album to number one in several territories and remains the duo’s best-known single.

Soft Cell followed with “The Art of Falling Apart” (1983) and “This Last Night in Sodom” (1984), after which the duo split. They reunited for “Cruelty Without Beauty” (2002) and, after a further hiatus, “Happiness Not Included” (2022). Outside Soft Cell, Ball co-founded The Grid with Richard Norris, reaching number three on the UK singles chart with “Swamp Thing” in 1994, and worked as a producer and remixer for artists including Kylie Minogue, David Bowie, Pet Shop Boys and Erasure.

The duo completed a new studio album, “Danceteria,” in the weeks before David Ball died in his sleep at his home in London on 22 October 2025, aged 66. His final performance with Soft Cell took place that August, headlining the Rewind Festival in Henley-on-Thames. Forty-five years after it introduced the duo, “Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret” remains the opening entry in the catalogue Almond and Ball built together.

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