French duo HIERO release the single and video ‘Hiero’ on 27 November 2026, the first track from their upcoming EP ‘Rigor Mortis,’ due in early 2027.

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French duo HIERO, formerly known as Persephone’s Revenge, releases the single and video “Hiero” on 27 November 2026. The track is the first piece of the duo’s upcoming EP, “Rigor Mortis,” due in early 2027. HIERO is Tiphaine and Damien, based in Paris.

HIERO describes its sound as “Infernal Pop,” a fusion of electro-pop and metal built around the myth of Persephone, Queen of the Underworld in Greek mythology. The duo reworks the myth into a figure who reclaims her own power rather than remaining a victim, and uses it as a frame for songs about loss, rebirth and emotional resilience. The project’s live shows pair the music with visuals, costumes, lighting and stage design built around the same gothic and esoteric imagery. HIERO cites St Graal, Théa, KALIKA, Muse, Lady Gaga and Bad Omens as reference points for its sound.

HIERO’s visual catalogue also includes a video for an earlier track, “Midnight.” “Hiero” and its video mark the first release under the HIERO name, ahead of the “Rigor Mortis” EP.

About HIERO

HIERO is a French duo based in Paris, performing as Tiphaine and Damien. The project started under the name Persephone’s Revenge before adopting the name HIERO for its “Infernal Pop” sound, a dark, electronic take on pop music fused with metal and built around the myth of Persephone.

The single and video “Hiero” is out 27 November 2026, leading into the duo’s upcoming EP, “Rigor Mortis,” due in early 2027.

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