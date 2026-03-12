Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Bristol electro poprock duo Mesh have released the video single “This World“, taken from their ninth studio album “The Truth Doesn’t Matter”, which is scheduled for March 27, 2026 via Dependent Records. Earlier the band already released the singles “This World“, “Exile“, and “Hey Stranger“.

Richard Silverthorn explains how the track was born: “I lingered in front of a piano and my mind wandered into cinematic film score territory and continued into how these soundtracks or epic pieces of music set an emotional landscape for the film. This was my train of thought when I wrote what was to become ‘This World’. Then Mark added the underpinning modular lines which gave this uneasy dynamic.”

Mark Hockings adds: “This is a really beautiful song in my opinion. It came together by a huge group effort with Rich’s solid and emotional instrumentation, lyrics that just seemed to come together, and Olaf (Wollschläger)‘s inspired production and arrangement changes. It turned out to be one of my favourites on this album.”

The clip was directed and produced by Kieran Gallop of GLK Media and features actor Jack Hewitt. Hewitt is a UK actor who played the role of Billy in “Upgraded” (2024) and Stable Boy in “Assassin’s Guild” (2024).

Mesh 2026 ‘The Truth Doesn’t Matter’ tour

Mesh will support the album with an extensive European and UK tour in 2026 under the same title. The first leg in April covers Germany and the Czech Republic, with shows in Oberhausen, Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig, Prague, Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne and Hannover. The band then move to the UK in May for concerts in Bristol, London and Sheffield, followed by Scandinavian dates in Malmö, Gothenburg and Copenhagen, a summer open-air appearance in Taunton, and an additional date in Liberec in November.

02 Apr 2026 – Oberhausen, Kulttempel, Germany (sold out)

03 Apr 2026 – Berlin, Huxleys, Germany

04 Apr 2026 – Hamburg, Docks, Germany

05 Apr 2026 – Leipzig, Felsenkeller, Germany

06 Apr 2026 – Prague, Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

08 Apr 2026 – Munich, Backstage, Germany

09 Apr 2026 – Frankfurt am Main, Batschkapp, Germany

10 Apr 2026 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria, Germany

11 Apr 2026 – Hanover, Pavillon, Germany

01 May 2026 – Bristol, Trinity, UK

02 May 2026 – London, 229 Club, UK

03 May 2026 – Sheffield, Corporation, UK

14 May 2026 – Malmö, Plan B, Sweden

15 May 2026 – Gothenburg, Musikens Hus, Sweden

16 May 2026 – Copenhagen, Viften, Denmark

30 Aug 2026 – Taunton, Electric Summer, UK

About Mesh

Mesh are a British electronic alternative duo from Bristol, England, formed in 1991 by vocalist and guitarist Mark Hockings and keyboardist, guitarist and backing vocalist Richard Silverthorn, with Neil Taylor joining on keyboards in the early years. The creative split developed early: Silverthorn composes most of the music, while Hockings writes the lyrics and handles lead vocals. The trio first signed to Swedish label Memento Materia and issued the EP “Fragile” in 1994, followed by the debut album “In This Place Forever” in 1996 and the compilation “Fragmente” in 1998, which gathered early material.

Their second full-length “The Point at Which It Falls Apart” arrived in 1999 and has recently been revisited as a 25th-anniversary hardcover artbook edition. In 2000, the band worked with German producer Mark ’Oh on the single “Waves”, which entered the German charts, before moving to Sony for “Who Watches Over Me?” in 2002.

A run of albums on Dependent Records followed: “We Collide” in 2006, co-produced with Gareth Jones; “A Perfect Solution” in 2009, later reworked as the 2011 remix album “An Alternative Solution”; “Automation Baby” in 2013; and “Looking Skyward” in 2016.

Mesh have also released live recordings such as “On This Tour Forever”, the orchestral-enhanced “Live at Neues Gewandhaus Leipzig”, and the “Touring Skyward – A Tour Movie” set.

Frontman Mark Hockings would later on launch the Blackcarburning project releasing the debut album “Watching Sleepers“.

Today Mesh operate primarily as the Hockings/Silverthorn duo in the studio while expanding to a four-piece live line-up with drummer Sean Suleman and live keyboardist and backing vocalist Vaughn George for concerts and tours.

