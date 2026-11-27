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Death In June, the British neofolk project led by Douglas P., reissues two archival releases on November 27, 2026.

“Kameradschaft Plus” arrives as a CD+DVD set via Eternal Recurring Recordings. “Live at the Esplanada – Black Angel Visualized” follows as a standalone DVD via NEROZ.

‘Kameradschaft Plus’ expands the 1997 CD single with a live DVD

“Kameradschaft Plus” is packaged as a CD+DVD in a spot-varnished softpak digipak. The CD reissues the “Kameradschaft” single that accompanied the original 1997 LP pressing of “Take Care and Control,” a release limited at the time to 2,000 copies. This edition adds three tracks not previously available, among them a new 2025 recording, “We’re Obliged to Them.”

The accompanying DVD (NTSC, Region 0) holds a previously unreleased concert filmed live aboard the MS Stubnitz in Rostock, Germany, on November 26, 1998. The programme runs as a single continuous film; it is not divided into chapters.

CD tracklist: 1. Kameradschaft 1 (1997) 2. Satan’s Feast (1994) 3. Kameradschaft 2 (1997) 4. To Drown a Rose (Geff Rushton Vox Mix, 1987) 5. Smashed to Bits (In the Peace of the Night) – Totenpop Mix 2005 6. Kameradschaft 3 – Totenpop Mix 2005 7. We’re Obliged to Them (2025)

DVD tracklist (MS Stubnitz, Rostock, 26.XI.1998): Die Eintrittskarte, Little Blue Butterfly, Only Europa Knows, The Bunker, Lullaby to a Ghetto, Frost Flowers, Bring in the Night, Smashed to Bits…, A Slaughter of Roses, Rose Clouds of Holocaust, Leper Lord, Runes and Men, Kameradschaft, Leopard Flowers, Ku Ku Ku, Death of the West, Little Black Angel, Fall Apart, Fields of Rape, C’est un Rêve.

‘Live at the Esplanada – Black Angel Visualized’ revisits a deleted live album

The second reissue, “Live at the Esplanada – Black Angel Visualized,” is a standalone DVD (NTSC, Region 0) in a standard box. It documents a performance filmed live at The Esplanada in Melbourne, Australia, on May 24, 2000 – the same concert that was previously issued in audio form only, as the now out-of-print “Black Angel Live” CD and picture-disc LP. The footage itself had not been made public before this release. The DVD edition includes a sticker, a postcard and a double-sided 24 x 37 cm poster.

Tracklist: 1. Soiree Neroz (Introduction) 2. The Ticket 3. Ku Ku Ku 4. To Drown a Rose 5. Omen-Filled Season 6. Symbols of the Sun 7. Giddy Giddy Carousel 8. Kameradschaft 9. She Said Destroy 10. The Honour of Silence 11. Golden Wedding of Sorrow 12. Runes and Men 13. Fall Apart 14. But, What Ends When the Symbols Shatter?

Cover artwork for both reissues was designed by Enrico Chiaparin, an Italian artist and fashion designer who has worked with Death In June on previous releases.

The two reissues follow New European Recordings’ July 2025 reissue campaign, which returned three other out-of-print Death In June CDs – “The World That Summer 20th Anniversary Extras,” “Symbols and Clouds” and “The Snow Bunker Tapes” – to print.

Release date: November 27, 2026

November 27, 2026 ‘Kameradschaft Plus’: CD+DVD, Eternal Recurring Recordings

CD+DVD, Eternal Recurring Recordings ‘Live at the Esplanada – Black Angel Visualized’: DVD, NEROZ

About Death In June

Death In June was founded in 1981 in the United Kingdom by Douglas P. (Douglas Pearce), Tony Wakeford and Patrick Leagas, growing out of the post-punk project Crisis. The group’s early, politically charged post-punk sound developed over the 1980s into one of the founding acts of neofolk. Douglas P. founded New European Recordings (NER) in 1981 to release the band’s debut, the “Heaven Street” 12″, and NER’s output was distributed through Rough Trade in the UK during the 1980s, then through World Serpent Distribution in the 1990s until a legal dispute ended that arrangement later in the decade. Tesco Organisation in Germany handled distribution between 2000 and 2007; since then, Soleilmoon Recordings has handled North America and NEROZ has handled Australia.

After a series of lineup changes, Pearce became the group’s sole member from the late 1980s onward. Albums including “But, What Ends When the Symbols Shatter?” and “Rose Clouds of Holocaust” defined the stripped-down, acoustic-led direction Death In June pursued through the 1990s, continued later on “The Rule of Thirds” (2008) and “Peaceful Snow” (2010). The “Kameradschaft Plus” and “Black Angel Visualized” reissues extend that reissue work into archival live recordings from 1998 and 2000, both making previously unseen performance footage available for the first time.

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