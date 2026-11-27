Rose Chamber has released the video for “Modern Rot”, the opening track on debut album “My Silhouette”, due January 22, 2027 via Avant! Records.

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Rose Chamber has premiered the official video for “Modern Rot”, the opening track and first single from the darkwave and synth duo’s debut album, “My Silhouette”, due January 22, 2027 via Avant! Records with a US co-release through Phage Tapes. The video premiered on Avant! Records’ YouTube channel on November 24, 2026.

‘My Silhouette’ due January 2027 on Avant! Records

“My Silhouette” will be available digitally and on neon-green vinyl, limited to a run of 300 copies that each include a lyric insert. The album brings together Rose Chamber’s two earlier tape releases alongside six new tracks.

The video for “Modern Rot” was made by Evan Schlomann, one half of Rose Chamber, and features guest vocals from Kevin Iavaroni of the New Jersey band The Shape. No director is credited separately.

<a href="https://avantrecords.bandcamp.com/album/my-silhouette" target="_blank" rel="noopener">My Silhouette by Rose Chamber</a>

About Rose Chamber

Ace Stallings and Evan Schlomann founded Rose Chamber in 2024, following the end of an earlier crossover band. Both members have backgrounds in hardcore, punk and metal, and built Rose Chamber around a shared interest in darkwave and synth music.

The duo issued their debut cassette, “State of Affairs”, through Raven Records in early 2024. A year later, Rose Chamber released the split tape “Double Feature” with The Shape on Death Eternal. “My Silhouette” compiles the material from both tapes with six additional tracks, marking the band’s first full-length album and its first release through Avant! Records.

“Modern Rot” gives the first advance look at “My Silhouette” ahead of its January 2027 release.

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