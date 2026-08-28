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Texan electro-industrial act Mentallo & The Fixer see their 1994 album “Where Angels Fear To Tread” reissued by Re:Mission Entertainment on 16 October 2026. The record has never appeared on vinyl before: this edition arrives as a 2LP gatefold pressed on yellow and red inverted splatter vinyl, limited to 250 copies worldwide. Discogs lists no prior vinyl pressing in any territory.

Both formats carry a new remaster by Jeff Mortimer at JM Mastering. The edition also restores the album’s original 1994 artwork, replacing the new cover the record was given for its last reissue; the artwork restoration and vinyl layout are credited to Nathan Winter at Industriarts.

The vinyl gatefold prints the full lyrics alongside commentary from Gary Dassing on the making of the record. Re:Mission estimates the LP will ship on 20 November and sells it through the band’s own Big Cartel store, where a line of shirts, hoodies, tanks and posters accompanies it. The digital edition is on pre-order at Bandcamp now and reaches streaming and download platforms on 16 October.

Re:Mission states the reissue exists because “it’s been important for Re:Mission to maintain high quality restorations of the original art and proper masters”, and describes the aim as bringing the record back “for the fans who’ve kept it in rotation all these years”.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/where-angels-fear-to-tread" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Where Angels Fear To Tread by Mentallo & The Fixer</a>

What the two Mentallo & The Fixer editions hold

The vinyl runs to 15 tracks and the digital edition to 20. One point needs flagging: Re:Mission describes the LP as the original thirteen tracks plus two remixes, while Discogs and Wikipedia both list the 1994 Zoth Ommog CD as a fourteen-track album whose closing piece is already “Sacrilege (Grimpen Ward)”. The digital running order is:

“Gargantua” “Decomposed (Trampled)” “Sacrilege” “Virtually Hopeless” “Bring To A Boil” “Coward (Submerged)” “Ruthless” “Afterglow” “Battered States Of Euphoria” “Abominations Unleashed” “Dead Days” “Atom Smasher” “Power Struggle” “Sacrilege (Grimpen Ward)” “Decomposed (Grimpen Ward)” “Sacrilege (Angel Of Death Mix)” “Decomposed (Original Mix)” “Rapid Suffocation (Lesionary Mix)” “Grim Reality (Blister Mix)” “Battered States Of Euphoria (Medina Mix)”

The “Grimpen Ward” tag on tracks 14 and 15 is a remix name the brothers used during their Zoth Ommog years, and it predates the 2001 album of that name. A “Decomposed (Grimpen Ward Mix)” was already circulating on the 1995 Ras Dva compilation “There Is No Time”.

The 1994 album and the editions that came before this one

“Where Angels Fear To Tread” first appeared on 16 May 1994 on the German label Zoth Ommog, then a division of Music Research. Metropolis Records licensed it from Zoth Ommog and issued it in North America on 18 July 1995 with the same running order and no extra material. The album carries “Decomposed”, “Sacrilege” and “Atom Smasher”, the three tracks that reached club sets.

Its most recent outing was as part of “Zothera”, the 3CD box Alfa Matrix issued in September 2014, which paired a remastered “Where Angels Fear To Tread” with a remastered “Revelations 23” and a disc of unreleased remixes titled “Apocrypha”. That box came with new cover art, which is what the 2026 edition reverses.

About Mentallo & The Fixer

Mentallo & The Fixer are the Texan brothers Gary Dassing, who takes the Mentallo half of the name, and Dwayne Dassing, who takes The Fixer. The two had been buying synthesizers since the mid-1980s and first recorded together in San Antonio as Benestrophe, a trio completed by vocalist Richard Mendez, whom Gary met in his final year of high school. Benestrophe cut its first song, “Pig Butcher”, in the summer of 1988 and went quiet in 1990 when the Dassings moved to Austin, where the brothers restarted as Mentallo & The Fixer.

The debut album “No Rest For The Wicked” came out in 1992 on the Portuguese label Simbiose Records. “Revelations 23” followed in February 1993, the first of their records for Zoth Ommog, with Metropolis handling the US edition in 1995. “Where Angels Fear To Tread” arrived in 1994, the same year as the remix set “Mentallo & The Fixer Meets Mainesthai”. Benestrophe was revived after 1995 for the Ras Dva label, which released “Auric Fires” in 1997, and Alfa Matrix later collected that project’s archive as “Turner’s All Night Drugstore (Rare & Unreleased 1987-1997)” in 2018, covered here at the time.

Dwayne Dassing left after 1997’s “Burnt Beyond Recognition”, and Gary Dassing continued alone through “Algorythum” (1999), “Love Is The Law” (2000), “Return To Grimpen Ward” and “Vengeance Is Mine” (both 2001), “Enlightenment Through A Chemical Catalyst” (2007), “Music From The Eather” (2012) and “Arrange The Molecule” (2017).

Re:Mission Entertainment, which opened an official Mentallo And The Fixer merch store in 2021, has been working through the catalogue since. It put out “No Rest For The Wicked” as a 30th-anniversary edition in October 2022, a “Vengeance Is Mine” remaster in June 2025 and a 25th-anniversary “Love Is The Law” in September 2025. The label also released “Thorns”, the 2024 debut album by Dwayne Dassing’s Reign Of Roses.

The brothers reunited as a duo in early 2025, when they announced a new album and their first US tour since 2006. The tour ran from September to November 2025 and took in ColdWaves XIII in Chicago, dates on the Industrial Nation run alongside Front Line Assembly, Clock DVA, Lead Into Gold and Nitzer Ebb, and a Resurrection Tour leg with labelmates Pygmy Children. No title, tracklist or release date has been made public for that new studio album since the February 2025 announcement, and this reissue is a catalogue release rather than the record announced then.

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