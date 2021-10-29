Re:Mission Entertainment launches official merch store for Mentallo And The Fixer

Re:Mission Entertainment has launched the official merch store for Mentallo And The Fixer.

The Big Cartel site contains such items as autographed box sets from their Alfa Matrix catalog, t-shirt designs; including a double sided silk screen print featuring the original “Where Angels Fear To Tread” album art, a classic red logo t-shirt and the brand new “Judgment” t-shirt. The site also includes limited edition merch for such side projects as Benestrophe and Kitty Kosmonaut.

You can access the official mercy store right here.

And here’s a teaser of what to expect.

About Mentallo and the Fixer

Mentallo and the Fixer (sometimes written as Mentallo & the Fixer) is the project name used by Texan electro-industrial musicians Gary Dassing (Mentallo) and Dwayne Dassing (The Fixer) from 1988 to 1999, and by Gary Dassing alone from 1999 to the present day. The band has several releases on the American record label, Metropolis Records, and also on the Belgian label Alfa Matrix (including side-projects).

The band is named after two Marvel Comics characters.

The Dassing brothers first began experimenting with music by the means of more traditional rock music instruments, such as guitar and drums. However, by the time the two formed their first band Benestrophe with vocalist Richard Mendez, the instruments of choice became synthesizers and samplers.

After parting ways with Mendez, the two brothers began work as Mentallo & The Fixer. Their first album release “No Rest for the Wicked” saw a limited 500-copy run on vinyl and a CD by the Portuguese label Simbiose records, and also gained the attention of Talla 2XLC from Zoth Ommog records. Zoth Ommog released their next two major albums, “Revelations 23” and “Where Angels Fear to Tread”.

Mentallo & The Fixer soon after signed with Metropolis Records with a domestic re-release of their second and third albums as well as a CD of unreleased back catalog material, “Continuum”.

By 1999, Dwayne and Gary agreed to split in order to pursue their own musical directions. Gary continued to use the Mentallo & The Fixer name and released several albums including “Algorythum”, “Love Is the Law”, “Return to Grimpen Ward”, and “Vengeance is Mine”. After “Grimpen”, Mentallo’s album output slowed somewhat, resulting in two albums: “Enlightenment Through a Chemical Catalyst” in 2007 and “Music From the Eather” in 2012, both released by Alfa Matrix.

In September 2014, Mentallo & the Fixer released a 3 CD box titled “Zothera” on Alfa Matrix. It contained two remastered albums from their Zoth Ommog era, namely “Revelations 23” and “Where Angels Fear to Tread”, and a third bonus CD “Apocrypha” with unreleased material including remixes.

After a several year break a new album was recorded, “Arrange The Molecule”, released by Alfa Matrix in 2017.