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Chilean band Amöniacö released the single “En algún momento” on 27 August 2026, the second track lifted from the re-recorded version of their 2011 debut album “Tu Fuego”. Carlos Vandal and Felipe Alarcón wrote the song, Vandal produced it at Noiser Studio in Santiago, and Fernando Cubillos mastered it at Riot Diva Studio.

The song is not new. It sat fifth on the original “Tu Fuego”, released in October 2011, an album the band has said never got the promotion it needed at the time. Across 2025 and 2026 Amöniacö re-recorded, remixed and remastered the whole record, and a vinyl edition of the new version is planned. “En algún momento” follows “Aprendo a Morir (Sudden death version)”, issued on 8 May 2026 as the first preview, and pairs the same treatment with a restoration of the band’s earliest audiovisual material.

Amöniacö mix alternative rock with post-punk and darkwave, and this track leans on the more atmospheric end of that: layered guitars, melodic lines and a driving rhythm underneath. The lyric deals with memories that return without permission, and with what stays behind after someone has gone.

The single is on Spotify and across digital stores. It has not been posted to the band’s Bandcamp page, where the rest of the catalogue sits.

What the Amöniacö ‘Tu Fuego’ relaunch covers

The relaunch is a full re-recording rather than a remaster of the 2011 tapes. Every song from the original eleven-track album is being redone, with Vandal handling production at Noiser Studio and Cubillos mastering, the same pairing behind both singles released so far. Alongside the audio work, the band has restored the video material that goes with the earliest songs. The vinyl pressing has been confirmed but not dated.

About Amöniacö

Amöniacö began in the mid-2000s with Carlos Vandal writing the first songs, and put its first track, “Aprendo a Morir”, online in 2006. The band was formally constituted in Santiago de Chile in 2008. The current line-up is Vandal on vocals, guitars, bass and sequences, and Rod García on drums; the 2011 recordings featured Vandal with Jano Perverso on bass and Gabrielle on keyboards.

The debut album “Tu Fuego” arrived in October 2011 with limited distribution. In 2012 the band reached the final of the Peugeot Music platform, and in April 2013 it opened for The Cure at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago on the group’s Latin American tour, selected by Robert Smith, who chose the support acts for each country himself.

The single “Time to Change” followed, recorded and mixed by British engineer Barry Sage and mastered by Martin Bowes at The Cage Studios in Coventry. In 2015 Amöniacö played Lima with Cardenales and was selected for the third Converse Rubber Tracks call, which produced “No Volveré” with Pablo Giadach at Estudio Lautaro. “Castigarás” was recorded at Indómito Records with André Valenzuela, mastered by Mariano Pavez, played live in November 2017 and released digitally in January 2018.

In 2017 the band joined the roster of the Santiago Noiser production company. The “Azul Prusia” EP, produced by José Ignacio Jaras, followed and was later taken into the catalogue of Cleopatra Records in the United States. Through the early 2020s the band issued the singles “Ritos”, “And Then It Rains” and “Regrets”, and in April 2024 opened for Clan of Xymox at Blondie in Santiago. “Live at Unisono”, recorded at Gustavo Cerati’s Estudio Unísono in Buenos Aires and mixed and mastered by Fernando Cubillos, came out in February 2025, and later that year the band issued a version of Soda Stereo’s “Canción Animal” through Scent Air Records. The “Tu Fuego” re-recording began in 2025, and “En algún momento” is its second instalment.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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