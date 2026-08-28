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London post-punk project Blow Dry released the video for “Mighty Crimes” on 26 August 2026, a month after the single went out digitally on 28 July. Blair Gauld directed the clip in the Goldfields region of Western Australia, around Kalgoorlie, the Coolgardie Caravan Park and the Broad Arrow Tavern.

Frontwoman Genevieve Welsh wrote the video and stars in it as a woman on the run after killing her boss. Ryan Murphy shot it, Spike Luke Wright graded it, and the crew numbered three people working without permits.

How Blow Dry wrote ‘Mighty Crimes’

Welsh wrote the track with Jorge Elbrecht, who also produced it. She describes the session as a fast one:

“Mighty Crimes came about really quickly, in only a couple of hours. I was in LA with Jorge Elbrecht, who co-wrote the track – he had this awesome drum beat going that had me dancing about the room, and we came up with a narrative about a woman who’s so sick of the corporate world that she kills her boss and goes on the run. She’s a little on the unhinged side of life, and that comes out more and more as the song goes on. Maybe it was writing from a character’s POV rather than a direct life experience that made it come out so quickly.”

Welsh separates the joke in the premise from what sits under it: “On the surface it’s a relatable laugh – ugh, I want to kill my boss – I mean, how many people have said that before?! But there are real emotions under the humour too: the freedom and release of throwing everything away and heading out into the unknown, tangled up with the anxiety of ‘what have I done,’ and then comes the self-talk you do to convince yourself that yes you were right to make the choices you’ve made… whether you actually were or not. Or at least, that’s the mental olympics my brain goes through.”

On the setting, she says the reference points were cinematic rather than musical: “It’s such a playful track combined with the Blow Dry dark humour – as soon as we recorded it I could see the imagery – a Thelma & Louise meets Tarantino meets Priscilla, Queen of the Desert getaway film, but set in the Australian outback. An off-kilter homage to my homeland.”

Welsh has said the shoot itself was improvised: “There were just three of us shooting around Kalgoorlie, WA. No permissions, a rough plan, and the rest we were winging – turning up and asking on the spot. Everyone we met was so accommodating, generous and game, lots of banter and getting involved. […]” She has also said the next track goes the other way: “Our next track is softer, slower, quieter – a new frontier for us.”

About Blow Dry

Blow Dry is a project led by Genevieve Welsh, a Sydney-born singer based in London. She came to music from fashion and modelling, and had not sung or worked in a studio before starting the project during Covid lockdown in Sydney. She developed it after moving to London and meeting producer Jorge Elbrecht, whose other credits include Japanese Breakfast, Sky Ferreira and Angel Olsen. Welsh describes the sound as raw and theatrical, and post-punk as the closest genre label.

The project has released four digital singles. “Deadbeat Guys” came out on 4 September 2025 and “Wait ‘Til Dawn” on 27 November 2025, followed by “MR. BIG” on 7 May 2026 and “Mighty Crimes” on 28 July 2026. Welsh and Elbrecht share the writing credits, Elbrecht produces, and the recordings are issued through Welsh’s own Australian entity Catalyst Distractions.

Welsh also co-runs Tainted Pleasure, a Blitz Club-inspired night at The Social in London, with stylist Matt King. The “Mighty Crimes” video is Blow Dry’s third, after clips for “Wait ‘Til Dawn” in November 2025 and “MR. BIG” in July 2026. No album or EP has been announced.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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