Foule – Porcelaine (Digital Album – Foule)

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Foule is a French duo driven by Zoé Boutin (vocals and lyrics) and Olly (guitar and machinery). Since 2023, they have released several singles, almost all of which appear on this debut album, “Porcelaine”.

The album features nine tracks that embody a dark, enchanting blend of Dark-Wave, alongside elements they describe as ‘dark trap’, ‘industrial’, and ‘witch house’. The lyrics, delivered in an intensely poetic manner, are both dark and devilish in content, yet retain a playful edge that perfectly complements their vocal delivery. The vocals often feel whispered, possessed, and captivating all at once. Foule creates a distinctive atmosphere—at times raw and brutal, yet consistently compelling from start to finish. On several tracks, the guitar takes on a heavier tone, venturing into Post-Punk territory. One track even features sections of sung/spoken text played in reverse, enhancing the eerie, devilish mood while also highlighting the duo’s creativity and boldness.

I have nothing but praise for “Porcelaine”, which, in terms of music, lyrics, and visual presentation, showcases a band with a strong identit y and unique artistic vision. This duo clearly has everything it takes to break through to a wider audience. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Brûler”:

https://foule-music.bandcamp.com/track/br-ler-2

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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