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Norwegian electronic rock artist Mortiis has released “Farewell Romero,” the fourth and final single from his album “Ghosts Of Europa” (Prophecy Productions, released June 26, 2026). The single is now available on all major streaming platforms and concludes the album’s single campaign, following earlier singles including the title track and “Violent Silence.”

“Farewell Romero” arrives alongside two exclusive bonus tracks. “Violent Silence (Madrigal Version)” features vocalist Laurie Ann Haus, known as the frontwoman of Todesbonden and for her session work on Blizzard game soundtracks, and was mixed by Sean Beavan, who also mixed the “Ghosts Of Europa” album. The second bonus track is an alternative version of “Farewell Romero” featuring French pianist Nicolas Horvath, mixed by Marc Urselli.

In the announcement accompanying the release, Mortiis described “Farewell Romero” as a strong contender for his favourite of the four singles from “Ghosts Of Europa.” He also shared a new series of photographs taken by his wife, Linda Ellefsen, showing their daughter Enya Ellefsen holding various vinyl editions of the album. According to Mortiis, the photos were taken at the same location used for the “Ghosts Of Europa” artwork.

Tour dates for Mortiis after ‘Farewell Romero’

The release comes just ahead of an extensive international tour that will take Mortiis across Latin America, Oceania and Japan.

October 2026 – Oct. 7 – Mexico City, Mexico – Circo Volador – Oct. 8 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Foro Independencia – Oct. 9 – Chihuahua, Mexico – Pistoleros – Oct. 10 – Tijuana, Mexico – Dragon Rojo Bar – Oct. 11 – Monterrey, Mexico – Café Iguana – Oct. 14 – Bogotá, Colombia – Ace of Spades – Oct. 16 – São Paulo, Brazil – La Iglesia – Oct. 17 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Bula – Oct. 18 – Santiago, Chile – Sala RBX

November 2026 – Nov. 13 – Auckland, New Zealand – Double Whammy – Nov. 14 – Wellington, New Zealand – Valhalla – Nov. 19 – Marrickville, Australia – Nov. 20 – Brisbane, Australia – Nov. 21 – Thornbury, Australia – Nov. 22 – Adelaide, Australia

April 2027 – Apr. 9 – Osaka, Japan – Never Surrender / Hospital Fest Vol. II

About Mortiis

Mortiis is the project of Norwegian musician Håvard Ellefsen, based in Fredrikstad, Norway. Ellefsen played bass in the black metal band Emperor between 1991 and 1992, contributing to early demos and the 1993 mini-LP, before starting Mortiis as a solo project in 1993. The project’s first phase, later grouped as “Era I,” produced six synthesizer-only albums, including “Født til å Herske” (1993), “Ånden som Gjorde Opprør” (1994), “Keiser Av En Dimensjon Ukjent” (1995) and “Crypt of the Wizard” (1996), now cited as a foundational influence on the dungeon synth genre.

Ellefsen took on lead vocals for the first time on “The Smell of Rain” (2001), moving the project into dark wave and electropop, before “The Grudge” (2004) shifted Mortiis into industrial rock. Further albums followed, including “Some Kind of Heroin” (2007) and “Perfectly Defect” (2010). After a break, Mortiis returned with “The Great Deceiver” (2016) and “The Unraveling Mind” (2017), followed in 2020 by “Spirit of Rebellion,” a reworking of “Ånden som Gjorde Opprør.”

“Ghosts Of Europa,” recorded between 2020 and 2026, is Mortiis’ first album for Prophecy Productions. Side-Line first reported the release in seven confirmed formats in March 2026, then detailed the full tracklist, guest credits and Australian tour dates closer to the album’s June 26 release. The album developed in part from a planned collaboration between Mortiis and Stephan Groth of Apoptygma Berzerk, who went on to co-produce early vocal recordings. Sean Beavan mixed the album, and it was mastered by Jules Seifert. With “Farewell Romero,” Mortiis closes out the “Ghosts Of Europa” single campaign ahead of his upcoming tour of Latin America, Oceania and Japan.

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them

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