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Colony 5 member and songwriter Magnus Kalnins releases the third album from his solo project Chaos Tamed, “Nordverk”, via I/O Music on July 24, 2026. The album mixes EBM, IDM and dark electro, described by I/O Music as the project’s “hardest and most concentrated statement yet.”

“Nordverk” runs nine tracks: “Determination,” “Core,” “Nightmare,” “Advesaries,” “Destroyer,” “Slaughter,” “Conflict,” “Sodium” and “The Bells.” Track five, “Destroyer,” was issued in May 2026 as the album’s advance single ahead of the full release. The album is currently available as a digital pre-order on Bandcamp, with the “Destroyer” track streaming now and the complete album unlocking on release day; downloads are offered in MP3, FLAC and 24-bit/48kHz formats. No CD edition has been announced for “Nordverk” so far, unlike Chaos Tamed’s previous two albums, which both had physical releases.

<a href="https://chaostamed.bandcamp.com/album/nordverk" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Nordverk by Chaos Tamed</a>

Chaos Tamed’s ‘Nordverk’ follows 2025’s ‘Elbrus’

Chaos Tamed previously spoke to Side-Line in an interview about the project, which Kalnins has described as more of a laboratory than a conventional band. That conversation followed the release of “Elbrus”, Chaos Tamed’s second album, issued via I/O Music on May 30, 2025 in both digital and CD formats. “Nordverk” is the project’s next full-length since then.

About Chaos Tamed

Chaos Tamed is the solo project of Magnus Kalnins, a long-standing member and songwriter of Swedish futurepop band Colony 5. The project began as a side venture during a creative hiatus from Colony 5 and has since grown into an independent body of work, moving between EBM, IDM, dark electro and futurepop, built on ethereal, ghostly vocals over pulsing basslines and cinematic textures.

The debut Chaos Tamed album, “Shock Waves,” was released via I/O Music on November 9, 2023, and received a nomination for Electronic Album of the Year at the GAFFA Awards in early 2024. The second album, “Elbrus,” followed on I/O Music on May 30, 2025, available digitally and on CD. The advance single “Destroyer” arrived in May 2026, sharpening the project’s harder, more industrial edge ahead of the third album, “Nordverk,” out July 24, 2026 via I/O Music.

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