The Autumn Aurora share video for new single ‘False Idols’

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The Autumn Aurora have released “False Idols”, the Italian post-punk and darkwave band’s new single, out now on all major digital platforms through Volcano Records with an accompanying official music video. “False Idols” is the title track of the band’s forthcoming debut album, and follows the debut single “Plastic Altar,” released on June 26, 2026 through the same label.

Volcano Records describes “False Idols” as tracing “the loneliness of those confronting a society dominated by propaganda, appearances and false models imposed by politics, religion and mass media,” portraying a reality in which the weakest are crushed rather than protected while false prophets serve the interests of those in power. That same loneliness, per the label, turns into clarity: stepping outside the media spectacle means rediscovering oneself and rejecting a world built on money, easy smiles and illusions.

Musically, “False Idols” pushes The Autumn Aurora’s post-punk and darkwave sound to its limits. Synths and analogue orchestral pads intertwine with two electric basses: one builds the groove alongside the drums, while the other takes on a lead-guitar role, using chorus, flanger and delay to shape cold, spectral atmospheres. The label credits the track’s vocals to Saveria Maitilasso, described as “deep and theatrical” – a different name from the vocalist, Vera Perkins, credited on the band’s debut single “Plastic Altar” in June 2026; Side-Line has not been able to confirm whether this reflects a lineup change or a different billing for the same performer.

The Autumn Aurora, from ‘Plastic Altar’ to ‘False Idols’

“False Idols” arrives as the second single from The Autumn Aurora, following “Plastic Altar”, which the band released as its debut single on June 26, 2026, also via Volcano Records and also backed by an official video. Both tracks are pulled from the band’s forthcoming debut album, also titled “False Idols.”

About The Autumn Aurora

The Autumn Aurora is a Rome-based post-punk and darkwave band built around a rare two-bass lineup, with no standard guitar, alongside keyboards and drums. Side-Line previously reported on the band’s debut single “Plastic Altar”, released June 26, 2026 through Volcano Records & Promotion, the Turin-based label, and credited at the time to a lineup of Vera Perkins (vocals), Stefano Ferramola (bass), Francesca Buompane (bass), Chiara Bellucco (drums) and Fabrizio “Nemo” Mancini (keyboards). “Plastic Altar” was recorded, mixed and mastered at GreenMountainAudio Studio with Danilo Silvestri. The band’s forthcoming debut album, “False Idols,” has previously been reported for a September 11, 2026 release on Volcano Records; the label’s new single of the same title is the second piece of music shared from that album. Further band information is available through the group’s Linktree.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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