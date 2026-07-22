Prager Handgriff release live album ‘live in Zwickau’

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German dark EBM duo Prager Handgriff release the live album “live in Zwickau” on October 30, 2026 through emmobiz records. The label issues the recording as a vinyl LP set with a bonus 7-inch, and separately as a CD box.

The album documents Prager Handgriff’s performance at the Elektrisch Festival, held at Club Seilerstraße in Zwickau, on February 28, 2026, in front of a sold-out club. Side-Line has covered the festival’s recent editions, including the 18th Elektrisch Festival and the 19th Elektrisch Festival line-ups.

The vinyl set spans ten tracks across two sides: “Tibet,” “Arbeit,” “Schwermetall,” “Klaus” and “Für immer” on side A, and “Schindluder,” “Maschinensturm,” “Traumsequenz,” “Bilder” and “Frontal” on side B. It comes with a bonus 7-inch carrying a one-off live version of “Deutschland” featuring Calva Y Nada. The CD box edition presents the same eleven tracks in sequence, closing with “Deutschland” featuring Calva Y Nada. Order details for both the vinyl set and the CD box are listed on the emmobiz records shop.

‘live in Zwickau’ and Calva Y Nada’s Zwickau live series

The pairing with Calva Y Nada on “live in Zwickau” continues a run of Zwickau live recordings on emmobiz records: the label also released Calva Y Nada’s own “El calor de Zwickau”, which likewise carries the joint “Deutschland” performance as bonus material.

About Prager Handgriff

Prager Handgriff is a German dark EBM project formed in 1990 in Witten by Stefan Schäfer (vocals, electronic drums) and Volker Rathmann (keyboards, programming). The duo used the name “Der Prager Handgriff” for its early work. Their debut album, “Arglistige Täuschung,” was released in April 1993, followed a year later by “Täterschaft & Teilnahme,” which helped establish the project within Germany’s electronic scene. Prager Handgriff released the album “Maschinensturm” via Infacted Recordings in 1995. In 2005 the band issued the best-of double CD “Handarbeiten” as a retrospective, again crediting itself as “Der Prager Handgriff.” The album “Arbeit, Sport und Spiel” followed on Electric Tremor Dessau in 2011, its first release of new material in several years. Prager Handgriff released “Das Letzte Gefecht” via Infacted Recordings in 2022. In 2025, “Arglistige Täuschung” was reissued on vinyl for the first time, on double coloured vinyl with three bonus tracks, through Assur Anshar Records and Rune Serpent Europa. Prager Handgriff’s February 2026 performance at the Elektrisch Festival in Zwickau is now documented on “live in Zwickau,” released via emmobiz records.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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