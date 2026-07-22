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Kyiv-based dark rock and new age band AndrosLand has released a teaser for a new music video, “Душа Лісу” (“The Soul of the Forest”), set to premiere on August 8. The teaser is the band’s first music video activity since 2015.

The video was filmed in wintertime Kharkiv, a regional center located roughly 20 kilometers from the border, and produced by the team of Cinemuse.films. Actors Anna Fedorenko and Glib Chaplin filmed the outdoor scenes barefoot in the snow during December 2025, with Chaplin appearing topless in the winter cold. AndrosLand founder Oleg Andros, who has served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since February 24, 2022, thanked the pair for their “resilience in the name of art.”

“Душа Лісу” introduces the Goddess of the Forest, a figure the band describes as bringing human souls into the world, remaining present throughout a person’s life, and guiding them into the afterlife after death. Andros described the song as “new age and rock with a solo on the bagpipe,” crediting bagpiper Anton “Kay” Korolyov for his performance. He added: “We’re waiting for the premiere with bated breath, because AndrosLand hasn’t released a music video in a long time – not since 2015. We put a lot of effort into both the song and the filming.”

The track originated as an instrumental with a French title, “Je chanterai juste pour toi,” self-released on an EP in 2015 with French lyrics written by AndrosLand lead vocalist Marina Novikova in 2014-2015. The Ukrainian-language version, “Душа Лісу,” will feature on AndrosLand’s upcoming album, “Hope,” which does not yet have a confirmed release date.

Angelina Nepokulchytska provides vocals on “Душа Лісу”; Oleg Andros wrote and composed the track and also performs on it. Vocals were recorded by Pavlo Tymchenko and Nata Sivkova, with guitar, arrangement, recording, mixing and mastering handled by Ivan Luzan at Soncesvit Studio.

About AndrosLand

AndrosLand was founded in Kyiv in 2011 by Oleg Andros and has released three albums. Side-Line previously covered the band’s EP “Ниточки карми” (“Threads of Karma”), released in March 2025. Andros has served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since February 24, 2022, continuing the project’s output alongside his military service. AndrosLand’s new video, “Душа Лісу” (“The Soul of the Forest”), premieres August 8 and will accompany a track destined for the band’s upcoming album, “Hope.”

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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