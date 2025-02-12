Lost Wayne Static track ‘CRASH Reborn’ finally gets released – Video teaser out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Wayne Static was the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter for the industrial metal band Static-X. Tragically, Wayne Static passed away on November 1, 2014. But now the lost track “CRASH Reborn” is being released.

Musically it blends live drums with techno-infused percussion, detuned guitars, and Wayne Static on vocals.

Originally written to promote a Batman film, this alternate version remained hidden—until now. The recording features Mephisto Odyssey, Koichi Fukuda of Static-X, and Brad Gillis of Ozzy Osbourne. It’s not the first time new material surfaces with the late singer ion vocals. In 2020 “All These Years”, the second single off of the Static-X album, “Project Regeneration Vol. 1”, was released. The song features lead vocals by the legendary late front-man Wayne Static.

The upcoming video for “CRASH Reborn” was co-directed by Len Wiseman (“Underworld”) and William Instone (“Butcher’s Bluff”) on 35mm film. Slated for release on Rhino/Warner Music later this year, “CRASH Reborn”, clearly references to Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Rammstein, and Ministry. Below is a teaser.

Static-X, the American industrial metal band from Los Angeles, California, was formed in 1994 by Wayne Static and original drummer Ken Jay. They rose to fame with their 1999 debut album “Wisconsin Death Trip” featuring a heavy industrial metal sound.

The band released five more albums over the course of the next decade: “Machine” in 2001, “Shadow Zone” in 2003, “Start a War” in 2005, “Cannibal” in 2007, and “Cult of Static” in 2009. The band entered a hiatus while Static worked on his solo album, “Pighammer”, in 2011. Static briefly reformed Static-X in 2012, using only members of his solo album’s touring band, before officially breaking up in June 2013.

On November 1, 2014, Wayne Static died at the age of 48.

That could have meant the end of the band, but the rest of the original Static-X lineup – bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay – announced on October 23, 2018 that they were reforming the band in Static’s honor, and would release their first studio album in eleven years in 2020.

