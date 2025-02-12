Chinese Detectives see 'Are Kisses Out Of Fashion?' out on vinyl

Chinese Detectives, a Norwegian synthpop project, took shape in 1995. Per Aksel Lundgreen formed it soon after leaving Apoptygma Berzerk. He teamed up with Preben Bjønnes from Cronos Titan and Defcon 4 and brought in Kristine Ulfeng as the initial vocalist. She recorded two singles before Desiree Grandahl replaced her, taking over every track on the album.

The Yazoo cover “Situation” arrived in 1995. “Where Do The Boys Go?” and “You Think You’re A Man” followed in 1996. Studio expenses grew, so they spread out the recording process. The complete album, “Are Kisses Out Of Fashion?” materialized in 1999 with 12 cuts, blending fresh material with 1980s covers. The band enjoyed solid sales and frequent live shows but disbanded. Brief reunions happened in 2012 and 2016 across Norway and Sweden, then silence resumed.

The “Are Kisses Out Of Fashion?” release first existed only on CD, and it sold out years ago. Fans clamored for a vinyl edition. It never saw the light of day – until now.

There are two versions expected for release on May 17th:

You can already check out the tracks below on Bandcamp.

