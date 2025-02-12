Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

AI-generated music literally rattles the industry. New tracks duplicate artists’ voices and styles, creating copyright upheaval and sparking courtroom battles over intellectual property rights. Monarrch dives in with a fresh AI royalty company, aiming to safeguard creators and reshape music’s future.

About Monarrch

Monarrch was founded in 2024 by Finbar O’Hanlon, Ken Gay, Dheeren Vélu, and John Pisciotta. With offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and Melbourne, Australia, the new company is pioneering solutions that ensure creators receive appropriate compensation when artificial intelligence (AI) generates content using their work.

The leadership team at Monarrch brings together quite some expertise across music, technology, and business innovation:

Finbar O’Hanlon : holds 19 patents in AI and media transformation.

: holds 19 patents in AI and media transformation. Ken Gay : A live entertainment and visual design expert with over three decades of experience in major global events.

: A live entertainment and visual design expert with over three decades of experience in major global events. Dheeren Vélu : A generative AI and Web3 expert who chairs the AI Industry Board at RMIT and leads the AI development at Monarrch.

: A generative AI and Web3 expert who chairs the AI Industry Board at RMIT and leads the AI development at Monarrch. John Pisciotta: A music industry entrepreneur with a background in music product development, synchronization, e-commerce, and technology.

Introducing the Stylometric Technology

Monarrch developed a patented system called “Stylometric”, which crafts a unique fingerprint for an artist’s entire catalog. This allows AI platforms to grant usage rights and make real-time royalty payments. The process merges an artist’s audio recordings, interviews, videos, images, and manuscripts into a single Stylometric profile, enabling fast and legally compliant monetization. Whenever AI generates music in the style of a particular artist or draws inspiration from their work, Monarrch ensures creators maintain control and get paid quickly.

The company partners with rights holders to guarantee proper compensation through AI-driven royalty management. It also collaborates with generative AI companies to establish frameworks that align with intellectual property laws, while engaging governments and legislators to create strong legal protections for artists in the age of AI.

Their current technology is able to track 72 elements of an artist’s body of work.

Other players besides Monarrch

Many companies are building tools that ensure creators get paid for AI-generated content based on their work.

ProRata.ai, founded by Bill Gross, forged licensing deals with DMG Media, The Guardian, and Sky News. It uses proprietary algorithms to track AI-generated material back to its source and distribute fair payments, tackling unauthorized usage.

Shutterstock, partnered with OpenAI, granting access to a huge library of images, videos, and music for AI training. This setup compensates contributors whenever their content powers AI research, advancing ethical practices.

But Monarrch, is the first to apply this model directly to music, setting a new standard for AI-driven compensation in the industry.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)