Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Lords Of Acid release “Ich Will Nur Das” (I Just Want) on Metropolis Records on 11 September 2026, the group’s fourth single of the year. The frenetic dance track features a vocal by US electronic musician Mari Kattman, sung entirely in German.

<a href="https://lordsofacidofficial.bandcamp.com/track/ich-will-nur-das" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ich Will Nur Das by Lords Of Acid</a>

Lords Of Acid founder Praga Khan describes the track as “basically a love song with a serious identity crisis. The verses are pure lust: hot, dirty, aggressive and completely unapologetic. Then the chorus suddenly turns into the romantic fantasy of a lovestruck teenager dreaming about eternal love.”

Kattman is a Metropolis Records labelmate and a non-German speaker who has been touring on her own recent solo album, “Year Of The Katt.” “She was perfect for this song, as it is incredibly charming to hear her American voice attack these German lyrics,” Khan said. “We didn’t want her pronunciation to be too polished or perfect, as her accent gives the track extra personality. She also understood the contradiction at the heart of the song: one minute she sounds like she wants to devour you, the next she’s dreaming about everlasting love. It’s filthy and innocent at the same time, which is pretty much Lords Of Acid in a nutshell.”

“Ich Will Nur Das” follows the previously released “Karaoke Superstar” featuring Princess Superstar, “Dream Boy” featuring Carla Harvey, and “El Mundo Esta Loco” featuring Tony & The Kiki. All four songs appear on “Mundo Bizarro,” the group’s new album, which streams digitally from 15 October to coincide with part two of the “Cheeky Freaky” US tour, with LP and CD editions following on 6 November.

“Mundo Bizarro” tracklist: “Dream Boy,” “Dancing On The Flames,” “El Mundo Esta Loco,” “Dopamine War,” “Maximo Roboto,” “Ich Will Nur Das,” “City Of Angels,” “So Stoned Today,” “Karaoke Superstar,” “You’re Obscene” and “A Viking’s Heart.”

About Lords Of Acid

Lords Of Acid formed in Antwerp, Belgium in 1988 around Praga Khan and are recognised as one of the most influential acts to emerge from the hard-edged electronic dance music scene of that era, blending techno, acid house and industrial music with lyrics on sexuality, drug use and hedonism. The group debuted with the New Beat single “I Sit On Acid,” and its debut album “Lust” appeared in 1991, followed by further releases that saw the band become a staple of the Billboard dance and alternative charts. Carla Harvey, formerly of Butcher Babies, joined as singer in 2025. Having built a global following across a multi-decade touring career, Lords Of Acid remain one of the genre’s most recognisable names, with “Ich Will Nur Das” arriving ahead of the group’s next album, “Mundo Bizarro,” streaming digitally from 15 October 2026 ahead of LP and CD editions on 6 November.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com