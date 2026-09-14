Snog and Black Lung, both led by David Thrussell, play exclusive European shows at the Fourscher Festival in Erfurt on 7-8 November 2026.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Australian industrial electro acts Snog and Black Lung are both confirmed to make exclusive appearances in Germany in November 2026. Both acts perform at the Fourscher Festival in Erfurt on 7-8 November, alongside Mildreda, Individual Totem, This Morn’ Omina, Heimstatt Yipotash and others.

Snog is centred around David Thrussell and known for left-field dancefloor tracks such as “Corporate Slave” and “Cheerful Hypocrisy,” alongside satirical, nihilistic songs like “The Human Germ” and “The Last Days Of Rome.” The group’s catalogue has been released primarily on Metropolis Records and the German labels Ant-Zen and Hymen. Onstage, Snog perform as a trio with a set described as “bizarre electro-Weimar Cabaret with an Industrial Beat.”

Black Lung is a Thrussell solo act presenting the harder, darker, more experimental and techno-leaning side of his work. A new Black Lung album, “Ordo Ab Chao,” is due on Ant-Zen in late October 2026.

2026 has also seen Thrussell release “The Call Of Cthulhu”, a collaboration 2LP with Australian experimentalist Shinjuku Thief, on Metropolis Records, and the ritual ambient LP “The Reign Of Dead Matter” on Ant-Zen.

About Snog and Black Lung

Snog and Black Lung are both projects of Australian musician David Thrussell. Snog performs as a trio and has released a deep catalogue of industrial dance and electro-industrial material across Metropolis Records, Ant-Zen and Hymen, including reissues of remastered 1990s albums. Black Lung is Thrussell’s solo outlet for harder, more experimental and techno-adjacent material, with releases including the “Babel” collaboration with Xavier Morel and the “Armageddon” and “Euthanasia” videos. Thrussell’s 2026 output spans “The Call Of Cthulhu” with Shinjuku Thief and “The Reign Of Dead Matter” on Ant-Zen, with the new Black Lung album “Ordo Ab Chao” due in late October ahead of the Snog and Black Lung shows at Fourscher Festival in Erfurt on 7-8 November.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com