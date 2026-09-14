Cold Spring hosts T.A.G.C., Satori, Colossloth and Llyn Y Cwn at The Globe in Glossop on 3 October, with album launches from Satori and Colossloth.

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Cold Spring hosts a label night at The Globe in Glossop on 3 October 2026, with T.A.G.C., Satori, Colossloth and Llyn Y Cwn performing alongside a Cold Spring stall. Doors run from 7pm to 10:30pm, with tickets available through Resident Advisor and the event’s Facebook page.

T.A.G.C. (The Anti Group Communications) was devised by Adi Newton and Steven James Turner in 1978 as a multi-dimensional research and development project. Newton uses T.A.G.C. as an outlet for his research into psycho-acoustic music, built from carefully constructed aural rituals. He is also the driving force behind Clock DVA, The Anti Group and The Future, the pre-Human League project, and a key figure in the development of electronic, industrial and experimental music since the late 1970s. T.A.G.C.’s “Iso-Erotic Calibration” is out now on Cold Spring on CD, LP and limited LP.

British industrial veterans Satori formed in 1984 and have released material on cult labels including Broken Flag, Mindscan, Cold Spring and Tesco Organisation. The Glossop date doubles as the launch for Satori’s new album, “Your Life Is Worth Nothing,” which pairs harsh noise and power electronics with heavier percussive beats than the act’s earlier material.

Colossloth, from the Midlands, marks 20 years as a project in 2026 and launches the new album “The Transformation And Resolution Of All Opposites” at the Glossop show. Colossloth’s music moves between brooding, abrasive passages and more transcendental material, drawing on industrial, ethnic tribalism and rave influences.

Llyn Y Cwn is the solo project of Ben Powell, who has made electronic music for over 25 years, drawing on the landscapes of North Wales and his experience on Arctic research cruises. He presents “Megaliths In Dub” versus “Aniara” as an exclusive first listen at the Glossop show.

About Cold Spring

Cold Spring is a British independent record label focused on industrial, power electronics, noise, dark ambient and experimental music. The label has released material from artists including T.A.G.C., Satori and Colossloth, and has previously staged label nights and compilations such as the “Arise – A Cold Spring Sampler” collection. The Glossop show brings together acts from across the label’s roster, including two new album launches from Satori and Colossloth, alongside a live set from Clock DVA and Human League co-founder Adi Newton under his T.A.G.C. name.

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