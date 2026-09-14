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Breton producer Quinquis (Emilie Quinquis) has announced “scenes d’interieur”, her original soundtrack to Melanie Leray’s stage production of the same name. The five-track release comes out on 13 November 2026 via Mute.

The multi-media production blends theatre and film as it follows Chloe, an actress preparing to perform the role of Nora in Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House.” The stage sections trace the breakdown of Chloe’s own relationship, while a parallel story shown on film covers her childhood, raised by a mother who survived domestic violence. Ibsen’s 1879 play, which caused a scandal on release for questioning the traditional roles of men and women in marriage, runs through both timelines, tying the production to themes of control and the search for emancipation.

Quinquis’ score follows the two timelines, underscoring Chloe’s vulnerability, pain and strength as she navigates the violence of her stepfather as a teenager and of her husband as an adult in the present day. She uses modular electronics to score the live theatre performances and acoustic instrumentation for the film sections, extending the dialogue between past and present that runs through the production.

The single “Lena” is an intimate piece where slow-moving synths give way to distant voices as the track builds through layers of emotion. The album was recorded on Ushant Island, off the coast of Brittany, where Quinquis lives, and features a track recorded with Amsterdam-based labelmate Desire Marea, “Inkanuko.”

“scenes d’interieur” (catalogue number iMUTE703) carries five tracks: “Chloe,” “Nora,” “Puzuilhan,” “Inkanuko” and “Lena.” It follows Quinquis’ 2025 album “eor” and the 2024 single “Morwreg”, both also released via Mute.

About Quinquis

Quinquis is the project of Breton producer Emilie Quinquis, based on Ushant Island off the coast of Brittany. Her work moves between electronic and acoustic instrumentation, built around modular synthesis, field recording and a close relationship to the Breton coast where she lives. Quinquis released the “aer” EP and the album “SEIM” before “Morwreg” preceded her 2025 album “eor,” both issued via Mute. “scenes d’interieur,” her soundtrack to Melanie Leray’s stage production of the same name, follows in November 2026 and marks her first release built specifically for a theatre production, combining her modular electronic work for the live stage sections with acoustic instrumentation for the production’s film sequences.

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