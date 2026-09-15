Diary of Dreams release the single “Der Dunkelheit” / “My Vertigo” as a limited CD and, for the first time, a marbled 7-inch, ahead of “Chapter 2”.

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Diary of Dreams are releasing a new two-track single, “Der Dunkelheit” / “My Vertigo,” through Adrian Hates’ own label, Accession Records. The German darkwave act is pressing it as a limited digipak CD single and, for the first time on this single, a marbled 7-inch vinyl, each capped at 700 copies; no wider release date has been confirmed yet, and pre-orders have just opened through the label’s trade channels.

Accession Records describes the release as “a brief interlude on the way to the album ‘Chapter 2,'” bridging the wait and building tension ahead of the next full-length. “Der Dunkelheit” (“to Darkness”) runs 5:57 and builds a sombre, meditative atmosphere, while “My Vertigo,” at 4:03, leans into the more electronic, catchy side of the project.

Both songs will also be played live on the band’s November 2026 tour, which precedes “Chapter 2,” described in the same announcement as the second part of an open-ended concept series, expected in 2027. Diary of Dreams opened that series with the mini-album “Dead End Dreams – Chapter 1,” released on Accession Records on 31 October 2025, and Hates has said of the story it tells that the series ends once the story has been fully told – so “Chapter 2” continuing that arc fits the pattern, though Accession Records has not yet confirmed the album’s exact title.

No Bandcamp page, official video or streaming link for “Der Dunkelheit” / “My Vertigo” is public yet, so no embed or pre-order link is included here.

Diary of Dreams tour dates in November 2026

Both new songs will be played live when Diary of Dreams tour Germany in November, with support from HINFORT:

19 November 2026 – Schwerin, Germany – Club Zenit

20 November 2026 – Braunschweig, Germany – KufA Haus

21 November 2026 – Bielefeld, Germany – Stereo Live Club

22 November 2026 – Oberhausen, Germany – Kulttempel

26 November 2026 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

27 November 2026 – Jena, Germany – F-Haus

28 November 2026 – Bremen, Germany – Kulturzentrum Lagerhaus

About Diary of Dreams

Diary of Dreams is the German darkwave project of Adrian Hates, formed in 1989 and built around his voice, programming and guitar. Hates founded Accession Records in 1995, and the label has released the project’s catalogue since, from “End of Flowers” (1996) through “Melancholin” (2023) and the orchestral set “Under a Timeless Spell” (2024). Diary of Dreams performs live with additional musicians including Dejan, Gaun:A, Torben Wendt and Felix Wunderer.

In October 2025, the project opened a new open-ended concept series on Accession Records with the mini-album “Dead End Dreams – Chapter 1,” a title drawn from a line in “Panik?” on the 2002 mini-album “PaniK Manifesto.” “Der Dunkelheit” / “My Vertigo” is the project’s next release on the way to “Chapter 2,” the next instalment in that series, and arrives alongside a run of November tour dates across Germany.

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