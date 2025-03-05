Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via the German label L.White Records is a limited 3CD pressing of the 2023 compilation “Eternal – A Chinese Noise and Industrial Music Compilation”. The release was compiled by Junky, the founder of Torturing Nurse, which is also featured on this compilation.

This 3 CD set contains a total of 26 noise and industrial music groups from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Most of the works were newly recorded for this compilation in 2023 and a small number of the works are recordings from disbanded groups from the early 1990s.

China’s noise and industrial music movements began gaining traction in the late 1990s, following the post-Tiananmen era, when underground musicians started exploring beyond the commercialized rock scene. Influenced by Western avant-garde pioneers—introduced partly through figures like Hong Kong’s Dickson Dee and U.S.-based Dajuin Yao—these genres developed outside traditional academic or state-supported frameworks. Cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou became hubs, supported by alternative venues like art galleries and small studios.

CD1

I.666 – The Great Piggy Bank Robbery(4’33”)[Hong Kong] – Noise Asia Publishing The Green Corpse – Howl(4’50”)[Shanghai] 梅志勇 – 2.2.2(2’22”)[leling] Cheng Daoyuan – 其 With the Lines of Whereas(7’12”)[Taiwan] VAVABOND – Doksuri 2023(8’56”)[Beijing] Lica – 時間不存在(4’25”)[Taiwan] 楊修 – 離獸(6’07”)[Chengdu] BAD-LIFE – Untitled Life(10’15”)[Shanghai] Chia-Chun Xu – Collapscape(5’22”)[Taiwan]

CD2

Zero & Sound Liberation Organization – 大懺悔(4’49”)[Taiwan] KARASSAGE – Microwave The Sauced Brain(5’51”)[ Guilin] Fujui Wang – Noise of Dino, My friend(5’18”)[Taiwan] shu ride – Synthesized Kaoru Abe(6’04”)[Shanghai] 和小宇 – 情比金堅-ties noise no.1(7’22”)[Beijing] DUST ZONE – The white horse passes the gap(5’06”)[Jinan] Huang Lei – rhythmicshit(4’21”)[Shanghai] Torturing Nurse – Harsh Cut(10’29”)[Shanghai]

CD3

PNF – live in Sound Factory warehouse 1995(3’40”)[Hong Kong] – Noise Asia Publishing THE MUSTANGS IN SOCILAL MODULATOR – enjoyshanghai(6’50”)[Shanghai] gogoj aka sheng jie – An afternoon seeking poetic quality(6’42”)[Beijing] DJ 誠意重 – 誠意豆沙包(6’59”)[Taiwan] 張眾舒 – 殼裂(5’37”)[Jining] Li Jianhong – stone crevices(5’47”)[Beijing] Sentimental Lily – Planet Orbiting(5’24”)[Taiwan] Concrete Flesh 具象肉體 – (Non) Vérité(12‘19“)[Nanjing] Ghostmass – XX,X,XXXX(7’30”)[Beijing]

About L.White Records

L.White Records is a German independent label specializing in industrial and noise music. Founded over two decades ago, it has built a reputation for releasing limited-edition works that cater to enthusiasts of experimental soundscapes.

In 2023, the label celebrated its 20th anniversary with the release of “20 Years And Still L.White”, a compilation featuring various artists from the industrial and noise scene.

The label operates on a small scale, often producing releases in very limited quantities, making them sought-after by collectors. It has also established sublabels, such as Free Speech, to explore different facets of experimental music.

