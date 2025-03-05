Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The legendary debut album “Melancholia” by the Norwegian darkwave pioneers Penitent, and originally released by Cold Meat Industry in 1996, will be reissued on CD and vinyl after nearly 30 years. Set for release on 30 May 2025, “Melancholia Redux” features re-recorded music, and rewritten English lyrics.

This release is just the beginning of Penitent’s collaboration with The Circle Music as we already reported. Plans are underway for further “Redux” versions of their extensive back catalogue, including “The Beauty of Pain”, “As Life Fades Away” and “Roses by Chaos Spawned” as well as new, never-before-released material.

Here are the formats you can expect (and already pre-order) for “Melancholia Redux”:

Digi CD with 12-page booklet (500 copies)

Clear & black splatter LP with printed inner sleeve: (250 copies)

Red & turquoise splatter LP with printed inner sleeve: (150 copies)

Luxurious LP/CD Box with magnet embossed in gold: (100 copies)

Added to this you can also expect exclusive t-shirts and zip hoodies.

“We are incredibly excited to finally offer ‘Melancholia Redux’ for pre-order,” says Karsten Hamre. “This album represents a profound reinterpretation of our debut, and we believe fans will appreciate the depth and intensity of the new recordings and lyrics. The variety of formats available ensures there’s something special for everyone.”

About Penitent

Penitent is a Norwegian darkwave project founded in 1994 by Karsten Hamre.

After a demo tape released in 1995 received strong feedback, Penitent secured a deal with the Swedish cult label Cold Meat Industry. The project then launched itself to a larger public with its debut album, “Melancholia”, released in 1996. Initially a solo endeavor, Penitent saw early collaboration with Asbjørn Log, who contributed synthesizers from 1995 to 1997.

In 2000, Bernt Sunde joined Hamre, forming a duo that produced “Songs of Despair” (2002), an album blending darkwave with gothic and industrial influences. Though their partnership ended in 2001, Hamre continued returning to its neoclassical origins with albums like “Deserted Dreams” (2003).

In 2025, Penitent signed with The Circle Music, announcing a reissue of “Melancholia”, retitled “Melancholia Redux”. This reimagined version features re-recorded music and rewritten English lyrics.

Earlier in 2023 the band already release the remastered 14-track 1995 demo of the album on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://penitentofficial.bandcamp.com/album/melancholia-remastered">Melancholia (Remastered) by Penitent</a>

