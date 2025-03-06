Rohn – Lederman – Forbidden Planet (Digital/CD/Vinyl – Les Disques De La Pantouflle)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Emileigh Rohn (Chiasm) and Jean-Marc Lederman (The Weathermen, Ghost & Writer, Lederman / De Meyer, and more) show no signs of slowing down. The American-Belgian duo has now reached its fifth opus, continuing to carve out its own niche within the realm of Electro-Pop.

While their foundation remains rooted in the genre’s broad spectrum, there has always been an unconventional edge to their work—and this latest release is no exception. Dark, at times almost unsettling, the album sees Lederman unleashing his full creative range, crafting an intricate sonic landscape. Deep, rumbling bass lines and ominous sequences intertwine with raw, near-Industrial textures, only to be followed by delicate bleeps, ethereal music box-like melodies, and vintage string arrangements. The result is an unpredictable yet deeply immersive listening experience, at times feeling almost improvised, yet always maintaining a sacred connection between his music and her voice.

Emileigh’s vocals are mesmerizing—delicate yet free, balancing between sensuality and an eerie, ghostly presence. When she whispers, her lyrics take on an even darker, more hypnotic quality.

This album moves fluidly between Experimental Electro-Pop and Industrial-Pop, yet ultimately feels like a unique, genre-defying expression of its own. While not every track is equally captivating, this is, in my opinion, the duo’s strongest work to date. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Urban Jungle”:

https://rohn-lederman.bandcamp.com/track/urban-jungle

