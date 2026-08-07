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German dark electro duo NER\OGRIS opened the digital pre-sale for their forthcoming album “Fame Fatale” on Bandcamp, timed to coincide with Bandcamp Friday, with several tracks available to stream immediately. The band’s webshop, offering the album on CD, vinyl and merchandise, is expected to go live the following week.

<a href="https://nerogris.bandcamp.com/album/fame-fatale" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fame Fatale by NER\OGRIS</a>

NER\OGRIS features Kai Neugebauer and Amnistia vocalist Tino Claus. The duo are confirmed as special guests on Fïx8:Sëd8‘s RET(R)OUR 2026 tour, marking the tenth anniversary of Fïx8:Sëd8’s first mini-tour, running across the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden and Belgium in October and November 2026. Jihad joins as an additional special guest on two German dates.

NER\OGRIS and Fïx8:Sëd8 tour dates

17 October – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar

31 October – Münster, Germany – Sputnikhalle

6 November – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen Klubb

7 November – Gothenburg, Sweden – Spike Brewery

14 November – Liège, Belgium – La Zone

20 November – Hannover, Germany – SubKultur (special guest: Jihad)

21 November – Freiberg, Germany – EAC Freiberg (special guest: Jihad)

27 November – Berlin, Germany – Urban Spree

28 November – Schmalkalden, Germany – Villa K

About NER\OGRIS

NER\OGRIS was formed in February 2022 by Kai Neugebauer and Tino Claus, who also performs as vocalist of Amnistia. The two met in 2014 and named the project by combining “nero,” for black, and “gris,” for grey. NER\OGRIS signed to Dependent Records and released the debut album “I Am the Shadow – I Am the Light” in February 2023, preceded by the video single “Deepest Fear.” The band followed with the mini-album “Silenci” in November 2025, released on CD with a 12″ vinyl edition arriving in January 2026. “Fame Fatale,” now in digital pre-sale, is the duo’s next full-length, arriving alongside their support slot on Fïx8:Sëd8’s RET(R)OUR 2026 tour.

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them

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