August 9, 2026

NER\OGRIS launch ‘Fame Fatale’ pre-sale, confirm tour with Fïx8:Sëd8

Britta Pirkko August 7, 2026

German dark electro duo NER\OGRIS open the digital pre-sale for their album “Fame Fatale” on Bandcamp and confirm dates as special guests on Fïx8:Sëd8’s tour.

NEROGRIS - Fame Fatale cover art
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German dark electro duo NER\OGRIS opened the digital pre-sale for their forthcoming album “Fame Fatale” on Bandcamp, timed to coincide with Bandcamp Friday, with several tracks available to stream immediately. The band’s webshop, offering the album on CD, vinyl and merchandise, is expected to go live the following week.

NER\OGRIS features Kai Neugebauer and Amnistia vocalist Tino Claus. The duo are confirmed as special guests on Fïx8:Sëd8‘s RET(R)OUR 2026 tour, marking the tenth anniversary of Fïx8:Sëd8’s first mini-tour, running across the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden and Belgium in October and November 2026. Jihad joins as an additional special guest on two German dates.

NER\OGRIS and Fïx8:Sëd8 tour dates

  • 17 October – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar
  • 31 October – Münster, Germany – Sputnikhalle
  • 6 November – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen Klubb
  • 7 November – Gothenburg, Sweden – Spike Brewery
  • 14 November – Liège, Belgium – La Zone
  • 20 November – Hannover, Germany – SubKultur (special guest: Jihad)
  • 21 November – Freiberg, Germany – EAC Freiberg (special guest: Jihad)
  • 27 November – Berlin, Germany – Urban Spree
  • 28 November – Schmalkalden, Germany – Villa K

About NER\OGRIS

NER\OGRIS was formed in February 2022 by Kai Neugebauer and Tino Claus, who also performs as vocalist of Amnistia. The two met in 2014 and named the project by combining “nero,” for black, and “gris,” for grey. NER\OGRIS signed to Dependent Records and released the debut album “I Am the Shadow – I Am the Light” in February 2023, preceded by the video single “Deepest Fear.” The band followed with the mini-album “Silenci” in November 2025, released on CD with a 12″ vinyl edition arriving in January 2026. “Fame Fatale,” now in digital pre-sale, is the duo’s next full-length, arriving alongside their support slot on Fïx8:Sëd8’s RET(R)OUR 2026 tour.

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