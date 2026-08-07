Assemblage 23 announces European headline tour with Mari Kattman

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Futurepop act Assemblage 23 has announced a five-date European headline tour for October 2026, with Mari Kattman joining as special guest on every date. Tom Shear will bring material from the album “Null” to club venues in Germany and Sweden.

<a href="https://assemblage23.bandcamp.com/album/null" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Null by Assemblage 23</a>

The tour follows summer festival appearances for Assemblage 23, including a performance at Amphi Festival. “Null,” the project’s tenth studio album, was released via Metropolis Records on 7 November 2025.

Mari Kattman, joining all headline dates as special guest, is known for her solo work as well as her role in Helix, her ongoing collaboration with Tom Shear, and mastering work for numerous artists across the industrial, EBM and synthpop scenes.

Tour dates for Assemblage 23

Assemblage 23 plays the following dates in October 2026, with Mari Kattman as special guest throughout:

20 October – Karlsruhe, Germany – Die Stadtmitte

21 October – Oberhausen, Germany – Kulttempel

22 October – Hamburg, Germany – Indra Musikclub

23 October – Jonkoping, Sweden – SektorF

24 October – Hannover, Germany – SubKultur

About Assemblage 23

Assemblage 23 is the American electro-industrial and futurepop project of Tom Shear, who debuted with the album “Contempt” in 1999. “Failure” followed in 2001 and found traction in dance clubs, before Shear signed to Metropolis Records and released “Defiance” in 2002 and “Storm” in 2003. The 2007 album “Meta” produced the single “Binary,” which reached the Top 25 of the Billboard U.S. singles chart, and was followed by “Compass” in 2009, “Bruise” in 2012, “Endure” in 2016 and “Mourn” in 2020.

In 2018, Shear launched Helix, a side project with vocalist Mari Kattman that blends electronics, organic instrumentation and vocal harmonies across trip-hop, dub, dream pop and synthpop influences. Kattman, based in Providence, Rhode Island, has also lent vocals to acts including Mesh, Psy’Aviah, iVardensphere, Aesthetische, Neuroticfish and Solitary Experiments, and released her own material through COP International and Metropolis Records. Assemblage 23 released its tenth studio album, “Null,” via Metropolis Records on 7 November 2025, preceded by the singles “Tolerate” and “Believe.” The October 2026 European tour, with Kattman as support on every date, brings “Null” to club audiences in Germany and Sweden following the band’s summer festival run.

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them

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