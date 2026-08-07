Suicide Commando teams with DSTRTD SGNL for ‘Destroyer of Worlds (SGNLS Version)’

Suicide Commando releases ‘Destroyer of Worlds (SGNLS Version)’ via Out Of Line Music on 7 August 2026, reworked with DSTRTD SGNL as the act turns 40.

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Belgian electro-industrial act Suicide Commando releases “Destroyer of Worlds (SGNLS Version)” via Out Of Line Music on 7 August 2026. The track is a collaboration with dark techno and EBM project DSTRTD SGNL, who rework the industrial architecture Johan Van Roy built for the original.

<a href="https://suicidecommando.bandcamp.com/track/destroyer-of-worlds-sgnls-version" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Destroyer of Worlds (SGNLS Version) by Suicide Commando</a>

“Destroyer of Worlds” first appeared on Suicide Commando’s most recent studio album, “Goddestruktor,” released in 2022, which reached number 9 on the official German album charts. For the SGNLS Version, DSTRTD SGNL apply their dark techno and EBM production approach to the track, reshaping its structure for club and festival play while keeping Van Roy’s original vocal and industrial framework intact.

DSTRTD SGNL is the German duo of Stephan Kessler and Torben Schmidt, active since 2021 in techno, EBM and dark electro, with a catalog of singles, EPs and remixes released mainly through Infacted Recordings, including collaborative work with acts such as Ruined Conflict and Mängelexemplar.

The release arrives as Suicide Commando marks 40 years of activity, having formed in 1986. The project’s recent anniversary release, “Collective Suicide Vol. 1+2,” gathers material spanning early demo tapes through reworked classics alongside the new track “Control & Consent.” It is available on limited colored vinyl and as a strictly limited Wooden Fan Box Set restricted to 200 copies, containing a Digipak CD, colored double vinyl editions of both volumes and a 36-page photo book covering the band’s history.

Suicide Commando live dates

Suicide Commando has confirmed the following live dates:

22.08.2026 – Sao Paulo, Brazil

29.08.2026 – Mexico City, Mexico

11.12.2026 – Bielefeld, Germany

12.12.2026 – Oberhausen, Germany

15.01.2027 – Barcelona, Spain

16.01.2027 – Madrid, Spain

About Suicide Commando

Suicide Commando is the solo project of Belgian musician and producer Johan Van Roy, who began experimenting with electronic music in 1986. He self-released demo tapes through the late 1980s before being signed by the German label Off Beat, where his 1994 debut full-length, “Critical Stage,” marked a turning point for the project. A second album, “Stored Images,” followed in 1995 and included one of Van Roy’s most enduring songs, “See You in Hell.” Van Roy co-founded the Dependent label in 1999, releasing “Mindstrip” in 2000, which reached number one on the German alternative chart, alongside the singles “Hellraiser” and “Comatose Delusion.” The 2003 album “Axis of Evil” was voted album of the year by the Deutsche Alternative Charts, and 2006’s “Bind, Torture, Kill” reached the top of the same chart on the strength of the single “Godsend + Menschenfresser.”

In 2009, Van Roy signed Suicide Commando to Out of Line Music, releasing the 7″ “Severed Head / Until We Die” followed by the EP “Die Motherfucker Die,” which also topped the German alternative chart. “Implements of Hell” followed in 2010, then “When Evil Speaks” in 2013, “Forest of the Impaled” in 2017 and “Goddestruktor” in 2022, which reached number 9 on the official German album charts. For live performances, Van Roy is joined by Torben Schmidt on keyboards and Mario Vaerewijck on drums. “Destroyer of Worlds (SGNLS Version),” released as Suicide Commando marks its 40th anniversary, continues the project’s recent run of anniversary-focused releases alongside “Collective Suicide Vol. 1+2.”

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