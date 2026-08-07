Marigold releases debut album ‘Noir Boulevard’

French electro-rock duo Marigold has made its debut album, “Noir Boulevard,” available on all major streaming platforms since 20 May 2026.

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Here’s one we missed. French electro-rock duo Marigold has made its debut album, “Noir Boulevard”, available on all major streaming platforms since 20 May 2026. The band mixes new wave, electronic tension and rock energy, describing its own sound as sitting between Depeche Mode and M83.

Marigold blends new wave and rock energy on ‘Noir Boulevard’

The duo describes its music as “a powerful and immersive sonic universe, blending new wave, electronic tension, and rock energy,” built on live experience the duo traces back to the early 2000s. “Noir Boulevard” is the pair’s first full-length release and marks Side-Line’s first coverage of the project.

About Marigold

Marigold is a French electro-rock duo whose sound draws on new wave, electronic and rock elements, with the band itself citing Depeche Mode and M83 as reference points. The project maintains an official YouTube channel, “Marigold ϟ,” which lists Montpellier, France as its base and describes the act’s style with the tags electro, rock, synthwave, coldwave, darkwave and new wave.

The duo has extensive live experience dating back to the early 2000s. Its debut album, “Noir Boulevard,” became available on all major streaming platforms on 20 May 2026.

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