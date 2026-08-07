Swedish EBM trio CK 37 returns with new single ‘All Inclusive’

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CK 37, the Swedish electronic body music trio, releases the single “All Inclusive” on August 14, 2026, through Audite Records. Pre-orders opened on Bandcamp on August 7, 2026, ahead of the track’s arrival on major streaming platforms on its release date.

<a href="https://ck37.bandcamp.com/album/all-inclusive" target="_blank" rel="noopener">All Inclusive by CK 37</a>

CK 37’s ‘All Inclusive’ takes aim at package holidays

“All Inclusive” follows CK 37’s debut album “Inget Hat” and a summer of touring across Sweden and Germany. The track turns to the theme of the all-inclusive package holiday, addressing sunbed culture, bar queues, water aerobics and standardized vacationing with humour. Musically, it carries the pounding rhythms and big hooks the band has built its sound on since its earliest singles.

About CK 37

CK 37 are a Swedish electronic body music trio whose name derives from Centralkalkylator 37, the central flight computer built for the Saab 37 Viggen. The project mixes old-school EBM with electro and minimal synth.

The trio issued their debut single “Gymsadist” in October 2024, followed by the Kraftwerk homage “Autobahn (Fan Fan Fan)” in March 2025 and the single “800º” in May 2025. Their debut album “Inget Hat” arrived on 9 January 2026 through Audite Records on orange clear vinyl and digital. Across June and July 2026 the band released seven remix EPs drawn from that album, gathered into the collection “Inget Hat (Remixer)”. The band toured Sweden and Germany over the summer before returning with “All Inclusive,” released August 14, 2026.

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