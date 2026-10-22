Slovak cybermetal band Khadaver will release its third album, “Xaosblack,” on 13 November on its own Khadaver Industries imprint, with a Gloom feature.

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Khadaver, the Slovak cybermetal project led by guitarist, composer and programmer Nihil Nix, will release its third full-length album, “Xaosblack,” on 13 November through the band’s own Khadaver Industries imprint. The record addresses modern dystopia, surveillance, disinformation and corporate power eroding trust in the systems meant to counter them.

Nihil Nix produced, recorded and mixed “Xaosblack” at Xi Studio, with mastering by Marek Kula. The eleven-track album is available for pre-order in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp. The title track carries a guest vocal performance from Martin Pazdera of the Slovak gothic metal band Gloom.

Prelude To Desolation Ultramodern Hate Convicted Society (All Monitored) Human Disposal Limited Mimetic Nullity Kernel Disruptor Xaosblack (feat. Martin Pazdera) Cypherfiend Optimate Eliminate Mercury Overdrive Absolute Zero (Sindrome 273)

The CD edition adds three bonus tracks: a re-recorded version of “Re:Animate” (2021), the S/M Infusion remix of “High-Tech Genocide,” and a cover of Fear Factory‘s “New Breed,” originally from “Demanufacture” (1995).

<a href="https://khadaver.bandcamp.com/album/xaosblack" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Xaosblack by Khadaver</a>

“Xaosblack” is the first Khadaver album with the lineup of vocalist Arion Mars and drummer Sineon Nighthorn, who joined in 2024, and bassist Madness, who joined in June 2026 after founding-era bassist Attar IX departed. The single “Human Disposal Limited,” released 4 October with a video directed by Nihil Nix, preceded the album announcement.

About Khadaver

Nihil Nix formed Khadaver in Slovakia in 2006. The project’s first demo, “Beta Version,” appeared in 2008 and won the Top Demo award from the Dutch webzine Alternate Zone. A second demo, “GOD-RW,” followed in 2010. Khadaver released its debut album, “New World Disorder,” in August 2012, and a second album, “Exstinctio Mundi,” in November 2015, before lineup difficulties and a shortage of live shows pushed the band into inactivity in 2016.

Nihil Nix revived Khadaver as a solo project in 2021, marking the band’s 15th anniversary with the rarities collection “DMZ: Demos & Rarities” and the single “Re:Animate.” A full band returned in 2024 with vocalist Arion Mars, bassist Attar IX and drummer Sineon Nighthorn, releasing the singles “Cypherfiend” and “High-Tech Genocide,” the latter with a music video. Attar IX left in June 2026 and was replaced by bassist Madness, who appears alongside Nihil Nix in the video for “Human Disposal Limited.” That single, released 4 October 2026, set up “Xaosblack,” the first full-length to carry the current lineup and Khadaver’s third album overall, due 13 November on the band’s own Khadaver Industries imprint.

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