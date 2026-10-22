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Andy LaPlegua released a new Combichrist album this summer, an event many fans always look forward to. I might be making a somewhat unusual comparison here, but the evolution of Combichrist strongly reminds me of the path taken by Dawn Of Ashes. I’m not necessarily comparing the two in terms of genre—although perhaps I am—but both started out with an Electro-inspired sound, gradually moved towards a more pronounced Metal production, and eventually arrived at a synthesis of both influences.

Combichrist already made this clear on their previous album, “CMBCRST”, which was a masterpiece, but on this new record, the fusion is even more explicit. It’s a perfect blend of EBM, Dark-Electro with an Industrial edge, and Metal. Some tracks lean more towards the Electronic side, while others are dominated by guitars. Throughout its 13 tracks, the album delivers top-tier production. The Electronic elements are built around icy, abrasive textures and leads, while the Metal components add an extra punch. And then, of course, there’s Andy’s voice, which once again sounds powerful and possessed. Amid all this intensity, softer passages occasionally emerge, evoking something akin to Industrial-Pop. The album exudes a sense of complete creative freedom, as if nothing is forced and anything is possible. This gives the record a distinctly personal and inventive character.

The album contains several gems and certainly won’t disappoint Combichrist fans. Once again, a brilliant record—made in Norway. (Rating:9).

Listen to “Born Destroyer”:

<a href="https://combichrist.bandcamp.com/track/born-destr-yer" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Born Destöryer by Combichrist</a>

About Combichrist

Combichrist is an aggrotech and industrial metal project formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 2003 by Norwegian vocalist Andy LaPlegua. LaPlegua had already worked with Icon of Coil, Panzer AG, Scandy and Scandinavian Cock. The studio project is centered on LaPlegua, with a changing live lineup. Current listed members are Andy LaPlegua, Eric13, Elliott Berlin and Jamie Cronander.

The project’s first material developed from the track “Thanx to my Buddies”, originally written under the name D.r.i.v.E. The name later changed to Hudlager and then Combichrist before the debut album “The Joy of Gunz” appeared on Out Of Line in 2003. It was followed by “Kiss The Blade”, also in 2003, “Blut Royale” and “Sex, Drogen Und Industrial” in 2004, and “Get Your Body Beat” in 2006.

The next studio albums included “Everybody Hates You” in 2005, “What the Fuck Is Wrong with You People?” in 2007, “Today We Are All Demons” in 2009, “Making Monsters” in 2010, “No Redemption” in 2013, “We Love You” in 2014, “This Is Where Death Begins” in 2016, “One Fire” in 2019 and “Cmbcrst” in 2024. Note that “No Redemption” was released as the official “DmC: Devil May Cry” soundtrack.

Combichrist’s follow-up to “Cmbcrst”, “The Venom In The Mouth Of God,” was released on July 24, 2026 via Out Of Line Music as digipak CD, Yolk Splatter Vinyl 2LP and Picture Vinyl 2LP, and is reviewed here.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com