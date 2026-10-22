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Aetherium Nebula, the cyberpunk-themed dark ambient project of Baltimore, Maryland musician Dan Barrett, has released its second full-length album, “Ephemeral Port”, on 20 October through Cryo Chamber. The nine-track record places the listener as a cybernetically enhanced resident of a dystopian city receiving a cyberware update through a maintenance terminal.

Barrett wrote all nine tracks, co-writing “Dismantling The Outer Shell” with Henrik Karlsson of Subverge. Vocals on the opening two tracks come from Ryo Utasato, the Japanese-born, Chicago-based artist who records as Maris Anguis.

Inversion Of The Corporeal (feat. Maris Anguis) Source Code Unfurling As Myriad Spiraling Arms (feat. Maris Anguis) Sunken Below The Physical Layer Wreckage Upon The Datastream Nanoscaffolding Dismantling The Outer Shell (feat. Subverge) A Thousand Artificial Wounds To Mend Disposal – Initiate System Regen Upgrade Complete

“Ephemeral Port” is available as a digital album and as a CD limited to 200 copies in a six-panel digipak designed by Simon Heath, the Cryo Chamber founder also known for Atrium Carceri. The CD edition ships to the US and EU.

<a href="https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/album/ephemeral-port" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ephemeral Port by Aetherium Nebula</a>

“Ephemeral Port” follows two story cycles Aetherium Nebula built through 2026: the Dhuna-Rhim series, which began with the single “Erased” in July and continued with “Personality Disorder” in August, and the ArcSec City cycle, spanning “ArcSec City I,” “Six Sorrows: ArcSec City II,” the “Separation” EP, the single “Sewage” and the “Memorywipe” EP. The standalone single “Pale Sunlight,” released in June, bridged the two cycles. Barrett and Karlsson also co-founded the Arcane Dirge imprint, which released Maris Anguis’s album “Pilgrimage of Fire” in October 2025.

About Aetherium Nebula

Dan Barrett, also known for the dark ambient project Worms of the Earth, runs Aetherium Nebula out of Baltimore, Maryland. The project describes itself as a “dark and emotive cyberpunk-themed multimedia project”, built around interconnected literary works and their soundtracks that explore isolation and the search for purpose in a hostile, mechanized future. The project released its debut album, “Glacialis Mundi”, through Winter-Light in August 2023.

Barrett spent 2026 extending the project’s fiction across two parallel story cycles, the Dhuna-Rhim series and the ArcSec City cycle, released as a run of singles and EPs, before returning to a full-length with “Ephemeral Port” on Cryo Chamber on 20 October. The new album carries Aetherium Nebula’s cybernetic dystopia into its most extensive single release to date, with vocal and writing contributions from Maris Anguis and Subverge’s Henrik Karlsson.

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